Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Home > Business > Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Doesn’t See This Mukesh Ambani’s Company A Bigger Threat, Believes These People Are The Biggest Competitors Instead

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath Doesn’t See This Mukesh Ambani’s Company A Bigger Threat, Believes These People Are The Biggest Competitors Instead

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath recently downplayed Jio Financial Services (JFS)’s entry into the stockbroking industry as a threat to his company than the first-generation founders. Nithin’s tweets are about Jio BlackRock Broking Private Limited receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to operate as a stockbroker and clearing member.

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 21:12:28 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath recently downplayed Jio Financial Services (JFS)’s entry into the stockbroking industry as a threat to his company than the first-generation founders. Nithin tweeted that his company’s real competition is going to be more from first generation founders who are running, breathing and always thinking about broking. He added that this competition is not really going to be from incumbents because “This is not a business where having deep pockets means you have a large moat.”

https://x.com/Nithin0dha/status/1940346922725982349

Nithin’s tweets are about Jio BlackRock Broking Private Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited, receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to operate as a stockbroker and clearing member. Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services (JFS) and BlackRock. 

JFS statement on Jio BlackRock Broking Private Limited receiving approval from SEBI

The company said in a statement to the stock exchanges that the Securities and Exchange Board of India has granted a certificate of registration dated June 25, 2025, to Jio BlackRock Broking Private Limited (JBBPL) to act as a stockbroker/clearing member. JioBlackRock Investment Advisers, is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock Inc. Marc Pilgrem, Managing Director and CEO of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited, said that his company will be able to offer personalised advice to retail investors. Marc added that they will also bring an execution platform for self-directed investors with brokerage approval. 

Jio Financial Services stocks perform well after SEBI’s clearance

Soon after SEBI’s go ahead to Jio BlackRock Broking Private Limited for stockbroking license, the market went bullish for the Jio Financial Services stocks and touched an intraday high of Rs 329.30, up 5.3 per cent from its previous close. Before these numbers, the Jio Financial Services shares were trading at Rs 327.20 apiece on the NSE, up 4.7 per cent.

Also read: Who Is Soham Parekh? Indian Tech Employee Caught For Moonlighting With Several Other US Companies

Tags: Jio BlackRock Broking Private LimitedJio Financial ServicesZerodha CEO Nithin Kamath
Advertisement

More News

NITI Aayog Charts Roadmap For India’s USD 1 Trillion Chemical Industry
Inside Michael Madsen’s Personal Life: His Marriages, Six Children And A Family Tragedy
Donald Trump Secures Major Win as ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Clears Congress
Delhi Govt Seeks Delay On Fuel Ban For End-Of-Life Vehicles, Urges CAQM To Postpone
Delhi Court Slams Woman For False Rape Allegations, Orders Complaint For Perjury
Michael Madsen’s Health Struggles: From Personal Loss To Addiction Battles
Trump Scores 16M USD Settlement In ‘60 Minutes Kamala Harris’ Interview Dispute With Paramount- No Apologies, Just Checks
‘Sabki Maa’: Parag Tyagi Remembers Shefali Jariwala’s Selfless Legacy In His First Social Media Post After Her Death
Kill Bill And Reservoir Dogs Actor, Michael Madsen, Dies At 67
Chicago Nightclub Tragedy: 4 Killed, Multiple Injured In Mass Shooting After Rapper Mello BBuckzz’s Party

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?