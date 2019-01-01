Chhattisgarh Election Commission official results LIVE updates: Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018 were conducted in two phases on November 12 & 20 and the state witnessed nearly 75 per cent voter....
Akaltara Constituency Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE updates: Former MLA Saurabh Singh has defeated Congress MLA Chunnilal Sahu in a neck-to-neck battle by winning 60502 votes. Akaltara is one amongst the 90....
Dantewara Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Bhimaram Mandavi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dethroned Devati Karma to become the next MLA oh this insurgency-hit constituency. This district is one of the....
Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 winners list: Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018 were concluded in two phases on November 12 & 20 and there is massive anticipation among the public regarding whether....
Raipur Rural Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Satya Narayan Sharma who is representing the Congress' has dethroned JCC's Om Prakash Dewangan in a neck-to-neck fight in this assembly elections by....
Raipur City South Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: From the Raipur City South, BJP candidate Brijmohan Agarwal has won the seat against Congress' Kanhaiya Agrawal in the race as per reports....
Mahasamund Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: In this constituency, Poonam Chandrakar contesting on the ticket of BJP has been defeated by Indian National Congress' Vinod Sevan Lal Chandrakar. The latter has....
Sakti Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Charan Das Mahant representing the Congress has defeated Medha Ram Sahu of Bharatiya Janata Party in this assembly elections. Sakti is one amongst the 90....
Chandrapur Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Congress' representative Ram Kumar Yadav has defeated rival party BJP's Sanyogita Singh Judev to win the seat. Chandrapur, which is one of the 90....
Kurud Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar has marked his victory over Independent candidate Neelam Chandrakar and all other rival party swiping out even the Congress. Kurud....
Rajnandgaon Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: From this constituency, Dr Raman Singh, is serving as the current Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh has won the seat against his rival Karuna Shukla representing....
Bilha Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: BJP's Dharam Lal Kaushik has won against Congress Rajendra Shukla after bagging 84431 votes. The BJP has fielded stalwart Dharam Lal Kaushik, against Congress....
Baikunthpur Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Congress' Ambika Singh Dev contested from the constituency against BJP's Bhaiyalal Rajwade and has finally dethroned the latter in the battle to win a....