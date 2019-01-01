Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel takes oath as Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

Who is Bhupesh Baghel?

Congress’ Tribhuvaneshwar Saran Singh Deo among front-runners for Chhattisgarh chief minister post

Chhattisgarh Election Commission official results: Congress dances to power in Raipur after 15 years

Chhattisgarh Election Commission official results LIVE updates: Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018 were conducted in two phases on November 12 & 20 and the state witnessed nearly 75 per cent voter....

Chhattisgarh Assembly election results 2018: Anti-incumbency fells Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections results 2018: Counting of votes in five states-Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgrah, Telangana and Mizoram-for assembly polls 2018. Interestingly, the ruling BJP is lagging behind the Congress in Chhattisgarh....

Chhattisgarh election results 2018: Who will be CM, ponders Congress

The counting of votes is currently underway in Chhattisgarh, along with four other states, and as the day nears its end, the Congress sits comfortably in the driving seat with....

BJP almost losing Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, close fight in Madhya Pradesh; Amit Shah summons state in-charges to review lapses

Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram results 2018: Counting of votes in the assembly election 2018 in 5 key states including Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram is currently....

Chhattisgarh election results 2018: Raman reign over in state, Congress bound to form govt, suggest early trends

On the day of vote counting in Chhattisgarh, as the hours are passing by and results are trickling in, it increasingly looks like that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership....

Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram elections 2018 results: Congress leading in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, neck-and-neck in Madhya Pradesh, TRS unshakeable

Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram elections 2018 results: The counting of votes in 5 key high stakes assembly elections Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram is currently underway. The....

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Results 2018: Congress to announce next CM name today

Chhattisgarh election results 2018: Leads Congress 68, BJP 15, Others 05 - In what is seen as a potential weather wane for Lok Sabha elections 2019, five states - Chhattisgarh,....

Kota Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: JCC(J)'s Renu Jogi wins against BJP's Kashi Ram Sahu to create a hat-trick

Kota Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J)'s Renu Jogi has won the battle against BJP's Kashi Ram Sahu to create a hat-trick this time. Kota is one of....

Akaltara Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Former MLA Saurabh Singh beats Congress MLA Chunnilal Sahu

Akaltara Constituency Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE updates: Former MLA Saurabh Singh has defeated Congress MLA Chunnilal Sahu in a neck-to-neck battle by winning 60502 votes. Akaltara is one amongst the 90....

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018, Chhattisgarh Aseembly Elections Results 2018, Dantewada Constituency Assembly Elections 2018, Maoism, Bhima Mandavi, Devati Karma

Dantewara Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: BJP's Bhimaram Mandavi defeats Congress' Devati Karma in insurgency-hit bastion

Dantewara Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Bhimaram Mandavi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dethroned Devati Karma to become the next MLA oh this insurgency-hit constituency. This district is one of the....

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018 winners list: Constituency-wise full list of winning candidates with votes

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018 winners list: Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018 were concluded in two phases on November 12 & 20 and there is massive anticipation among the public regarding whether....

Chhattisgarh 2018 exit poll highlights: BJP still ahead in projections

Chhattisgarh exit poll 2018 highlights: The election to the 90-member assembly in Chhattisgarh were held in two phases. The first phase was held on November 12 while the voting for....

Marwahi Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Former CM Ajit Jogi beats BJP's Archana Porte by a huge margin

Marwahi Constituency Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE updates: Ajit Jogi has dethroned his rival party BJP's Archana Porte to win a seat from the Marwahi constituency, which is one of the....

Nawagarh Constituency Assembly Elections 2018, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018, Chief Minister Raman Singh, Karuna Shukla, Congress, BJP, JCC

Navagarh Constituency Assembly Elections Results 2018: Congress' Gurudayal Singh Banjare wins against BJP MLA Dayaldas Baghel

Navagarh Constituency Assembly Elections Results 2018: Congress' Gurudayal Singh Banjare has beaten BJP MLA Dayaldas Baghel in this constituency by winning 86779 votes. While Dayaldas Baghel got 53579 votes and lost....

Raipur Rural Constituency Assembly Elections 2018, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018, Congress, BJP, JCC, Satya Narayan Sharma, Om Prakash Dewangan

Raipur Rural Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Congress' Satya Narayan Sharma dethrones JCC's Om Prakash Dewangan

Raipur Rural Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018:  Satya Narayan Sharma who is representing the Congress' has dethroned JCC's Om Prakash Dewangan in a neck-to-neck fight in this assembly elections by....

Raipur City South Constituency Assembly Elections 2018, Chhattisgarh assembly elections 2018, BJP, congress, Brijmohan Agarwal, Kanhaiya Agrawal

Raipur City South Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: BJP's Brijmohan Agarwal wins against Congress' Kanhaiya Agrawal

Raipur City South Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: From the Raipur City South, BJP candidate Brijmohan Agarwal has won the seat against Congress' Kanhaiya Agrawal in the race as per reports....

Mahasamund Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Independent candidate and current MLA Vimal Chopra wins by 49356 votes against Poonam Chandrakar

Mahasamund Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: In this constituency, Poonam Chandrakar contesting on the ticket of BJP has been defeated by Indian National Congress' Vinod Sevan Lal Chandrakar. The latter has....

Medha Ram Sahu, Charan Das Mahant Gautam, Rathore Bahujan Samaj Party. Bahujan Samaj Party, Sakti Constituency Assembly Elections 2018, Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018

Sakti Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Congress' Charan Das Mahant wins against Medha Ram Sahu of BJP

Sakti Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Charan Das Mahant representing the Congress has defeated Medha Ram Sahu of Bharatiya Janata Party in this assembly elections. Sakti is one amongst the 90....

Raipur West Constituency Assembly Elections 2018, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018, BJP, Congress, BSP, Rajesh Munat, Vikas Upadhyay, Bhojraj Gaurkhede

Raipur West Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Congress' Vikas Upadhyay defeats 3 times winning candidate Rajesh Munat of BJP

Raipur West Constituency Assembly Elections 2018 LIVE updates: The final results of Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2018 have been revealed and as per the same Vikas Upadhyay of the Congress has....

Sanyukta Singh Judev, Ram Kumar Yadav, Chandrapur Constituency Assembly Elections 2018, Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018, Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party, BJP. BSP, Congress, AAP

Chandrapur Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Congress' Ram Kumar Yadav dethrones BJP's Sanyogita Singh Judev

Chandrapur Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Congress' representative Ram Kumar Yadav has defeated rival party BJP's Sanyogita Singh Judev to win the seat. Chandrapur, which is one of the 90....

Kurud Constituency Assembly Elections 2018, Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018, Chief Minister Raman Singh, Karuna Shukla, Congress, BJP, JCC, Ajay Chandrakar Laxmikanta Sahu

Kurud Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar wins over Independent candidate Neelam Chandrakar and Congress' Laxmikanta Sahu

Kurud Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar has marked his victory over Independent candidate Neelam Chandrakar and all other rival party swiping out even the Congress. Kurud....

Rajnandgaon Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Raman Singh wins by 16933 votes against Congress' Karuna Shukla

Rajnandgaon Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: From this constituency, Dr Raman Singh, is serving as the current Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh has won the seat against his rival Karuna Shukla representing....

Bilha Constituency Assembly Elections 2018, Constituency Assembly Elections 2018, Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018, Chief Minister Raman Singh, Congress, BJP, JCC, Dharam Lal Kaushik Rajendra Shukla

Bilha Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: BJP stalwart Dharam Lal Kaushik wins against Congress Rajendra Shukla

Bilha Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: BJP's Dharam Lal Kaushik has won against Congress Rajendra Shukla after bagging 84431 votes. The BJP has fielded stalwart Dharam Lal Kaushik, against Congress....

Bhaiyalal Rajwade, Ambika Singh Dev, Bihari Lal Rajwade, Bharatiya Janata Party, Indian National Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Tribhuwan Mahilang, Janta Congress Chhattisgarh, Baikunthpur Constituency Assembly Elections 2018, Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2018

Baikunthpur Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: BJP's Bhaiyalal Rajwade loses to Congress' Ambika Singh Dev

Baikunthpur Constituency Assembly Elections Result 2018: Congress' Ambika Singh Dev contested from the constituency against BJP's Bhaiyalal Rajwade and has finally dethroned the latter in the battle to win a....

