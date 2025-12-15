LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Marvel Studios 'Avengers: Doomsday' Makers to Drop FOUR Trailers With Avatar: Fire and Ash? Explained

Marvel Studios ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Makers to Drop FOUR Trailers With Avatar: Fire and Ash? Explained

Marvel Studios may be planning an ambitious and unconventional marketing move for its upcoming blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday, before its theatrical release this week. Buzz around the Avengers: Doomsday trailer has been intensifying over the past few weeks, with fans widely anticipating its release on Thursday, December 18, exactly a year ahead of the film’s slated December 18, 2026, debut.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 15, 2025 10:54:42 IST

Marvel Studios may be planning an ambitious and unconventional marketing move for its upcoming blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday, before its theatrical release this week. While earlier reports suggested that the trailer would be attached to James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’, a fresh update now claims that the film may instead feature four different trailer versions.

Marvel to Release ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Four Trailers? 

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the studio is reportedly planning to roll out four separate trailers for the upcoming Avengers film. The Avengers: Doomsday trailers may be released through a carefully timed, week-by-week strategy in theaters. Exhibitors are said to receive a fresh Avengers: Doomsday trailer each week over a four-week period, starting with the first preview expected to play from December 19. 

Why Marvel is Choosing Four Trailer Strategy? 

Moveigoers attending screenings in the opening week would reportedly watch one version of the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, while those returning in subsequent weeks would be shown entirely different previews, a movie designed to draw fans back to cinemas repeatedly. Unverified reports further claim that the trailers could spotlight footage from multiple Marvel properties, including Fantastic Four, X-Men, Thunderbolts, and the Avengers. However, Marvel Studios has yet to issue any official confirmation on these claims.

Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Release Date 

Buzz around the Avengers: Doomsday trailer has been intensifying over the past few weeks, with fans widely anticipating its release on Thursday, December 18, exactly a year ahead of the film’s slated December 18, 2026, debut. 

According to viral claims, the trailer has already been certified and circulated to theaters worldwide, with reports suggesting that the footage has been locked well in advance to avoid potential leaks. Adding to the excitement, a recent entry on the Korean Ratings Board is said to have listed a trailer for Avengers: Doomsday with a runtime of 1 minute and 25 seconds, fueling speculation that the first official preview could drop as early as this week.

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 10:54 AM IST
QUICK LINKS