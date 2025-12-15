LIVE TV
War Of Words: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Accuses Albanese Of Fueling Antisemitism, Australian PM Hits Back, Says Nation Will Never Submit To Hatred

A deadly shooting at Bondi Beach during a Hanukkah celebration has killed 16, including a 10-year-old girl, and injured 40. The incident has triggered a sharp war of words between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bondi Beach attack sparks war of words between Albanese and Netanyahu after antisemitic terror kills 16 in Sydney. Photos: X.

Published: December 15, 2025 10:38:45 IST

The deadly shooting at Bondi Beach on Sunday has left at least 16 people dead, including a 10-year-old girl and an Israeli citizen, and injured 40 others. The authorities have classified it as an antisemitic terrorist attack. The perpetrators, a father-and-son duo armed with long-barrelled firearms, targeted a Hanukkah celebration at the popular Sydney beach.

Prime Minister Albanese Condemns Attack, Responds To Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

In a video message shared on X, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the incident “a dark day in our nation’s history” and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to unity.

“Yesterday was a dark day in our nation’s history. But we are stronger than the cowards who did this. We refuse to let them divide us,” Albanese said.

Also Read: Meet Ahmed Al Ahmed: Sydney Fruit Seller Who Wrestled Gun From Bondi Beach Shooter, Emerges As Hero

“Australia will never submit to division, violence, or hatred, and we will come through this together.”

At a press conference on Monday, Albanese responded to criticism from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing national solidarity.

“This is a moment for national unity, a moment for Australians to come together, which is exactly what we will be doing,” he stated.

Benjamin Netanyahu Criticizes Australian Government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply criticized Albanese for failing to safeguard the Jewish community. In a video message posted on X, Netanyahu linked the Bondi Beach attack to Australia’s recognition of Palestinian statehood, alleging that it has exacerbated antisemitism.

Netanyahu referenced a letter he claims to have sent to Albanese four months ago, warning that Australia’s support for Palestinian statehood “pours fuel on the antisemitic fire” and would “reward Hamas terrorists.”

“You did nothing to curb the cancer cells that were growing inside your country. You took no action,” Netanyahu said during a government meeting on Sunday.

“You let the disease spread, and the result is the horrific attacks on Jews we saw today.”

Antisemitic Incidents in Australia

Australia has seen a sharp rise in antisemitic incidents following the war in Gaza. Since October 2023, several synagogues, Jewish businesses, and private homes have been targeted, with the Bondi Beach attack marking the latest and deadliest incident.

In September, during the United Nations General Assembly, Australia formally recognised a Palestinian state. The move occurred amid Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza, which were in response to the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack. 

Also Read: Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were Sajid And Naveed Akram? Father-Son Duo Identified As Gunmen Behind Deadly Sydney Attack

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 10:38 AM IST
War Of Words: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Accuses Albanese Of Fueling Antisemitism, Australian PM Hits Back, Says Nation Will Never Submit To Hatred

QUICK LINKS