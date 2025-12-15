LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi traffic advisory ahmed al ahmed Australia news Bondi Beach shooting Brown University Shooting hpca stadium australia Cricket delhi traffic advisory ahmed al ahmed Australia news Bondi Beach shooting Brown University Shooting hpca stadium australia Cricket delhi traffic advisory ahmed al ahmed Australia news Bondi Beach shooting Brown University Shooting hpca stadium australia Cricket delhi traffic advisory ahmed al ahmed Australia news Bondi Beach shooting Brown University Shooting hpca stadium australia Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi traffic advisory ahmed al ahmed Australia news Bondi Beach shooting Brown University Shooting hpca stadium australia Cricket delhi traffic advisory ahmed al ahmed Australia news Bondi Beach shooting Brown University Shooting hpca stadium australia Cricket delhi traffic advisory ahmed al ahmed Australia news Bondi Beach shooting Brown University Shooting hpca stadium australia Cricket delhi traffic advisory ahmed al ahmed Australia news Bondi Beach shooting Brown University Shooting hpca stadium australia Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > World > Meet Ahmed Al Ahmed: Sydney Fruit Seller Who Wrestled Gun From Bondi Beach Shooter, Emerges As Hero

Meet Ahmed Al Ahmed: Sydney Fruit Seller Who Wrestled Gun From Bondi Beach Shooter, Emerges As Hero

A dramatic video from Sydney’s Bondi Beach has captured the moment a bystander disarmed an armed attacker during a deadly terror attack. Ahmed al Ahmed, a local fruit shop owner, rushed toward the gunman and seized his rifle, potentially saving many lives.

Bondi Beach terror attack hero Ahmed al Ahmed disarmed a gunman, was shot twice, and is recovering as Australia hails his bravery. Photo: X.
Bondi Beach terror attack hero Ahmed al Ahmed disarmed a gunman, was shot twice, and is recovering as Australia hails his bravery. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 15, 2025 07:57:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet Ahmed Al Ahmed: Sydney Fruit Seller Who Wrestled Gun From Bondi Beach Shooter, Emerges As Hero

Ahmed al Ahmed,: A bystander who poached and disarmed an armed man during what authorities have described as a “terror attack” at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday is being widely praised for his life-saving act. At least 16 people were killed in the deadly shooting.

Video footage circulated on social media shows a man, identified by local media as 43-year-old fruit shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed, rushing toward an armed person in a parking lot near the beach. Dressed in a white shirt, Ahmed is seen confronting a man wearing a dark shirt who was carrying a rifle.

Ahmed al Ahmed’s Daredevil Act Caught on Video

The footage captures Ahmed approaching the gunman from behind and forcefully seizing the rifle with his hands. He then turns the weapon back toward the attacker before placing it on the ground.

Moments later, the man in the dark shirt is seen retreating toward a bridge, where another shooter was reportedly positioned. Ahmed, meanwhile, steps away after disarming the assailant.

The video has been widely shared across social andmedia, with local outlets and officials referring to Ahmed as a “hero” for his actions.

Also Read: Bondi Beach Shooting: ‘Celebrate Proudly’ Says Donald Trump After Deadly Hanukkah Attack That Killed 16 People

Ahmed al Ahmed Injured, Undergoing Surgery

According to Al Jazeera, citing Australian media reports, Ahmed al Ahmed sustained two gunshot wounds during the confrontation and was undergoing surgery on Sunday evening.

His cousin, identified only as Mustafa, spoke to 7NEWS Australia outside St George Hospital, where Ahmed was being treated.

“He is in hospital, and we don’t know exactly what’s going on inside. We do hope he will be fine. He’s a hero 100 percent,” Mustafa said.

Mustafa confirmed during the televised interview that Ahmed struggled directly with the gunman and was shot in the upper arm and hand.

Who is Ahmed al Ahmed?

Media reports said Ahmed is from Sydney’s Sutherland Shire and runs a local fruit business. 

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns lauded Ahmed al Ahmed as a true hero, describing the footage as “the most unbelievable scene” he had ever witnessed.

Authorities said one alleged gunman was killed in the attack, while another was left in critical condition. The shooting occurred during an event marking the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. 

GoFundMe Launched to Support Injured Hero Ahmed al Ahmed

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Ahmed al Ahmed to support his recovery. According to his family, Ahmed is hospitalised and recovering from bullet injuries to his arm and hand.

The fundraising page states: “After witnessing the extraordinary actions of the hero who helped disarm one of the attackers during the Bondi tragedy, an act that prevented the loss of countless more lives, we felt compelled to act.”

“In a moment of chaos and danger, he stepped forward without hesitation. His actions were selfless, instinctive, and undeniably heroic, taken without regard for his own safety. Early reports indicate he was shot twice in the process while protecting others,” the message adds.

Also Read: Bondi Beach Shooting: Who Were Sajid And Naveed Akram? Father-Son Duo Identified As Gunmen Behind Deadly Sydney Attack

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 7:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ahmed al ahmedAustralia newsBondi BeachBondi Beach shootinghome-hero-pos-2mass shootingsydney shootingterror-attack

RELATED News

Bondi Beach Shooting: ‘Celebrate Proudly’ Says Donald Trump After Deadly Hanukkah Attack That Killed 16 People

Bondi Beach Shooting: Father-Son Duo Behind Sydney Mass Attack

Flash Floods Leave 21 Dead, 32 Injured In Morocco’s Safi

Bondi Beach Shooting: Death Toll Climbs To 16, And Left 40 Injured In Mass Attack

Brown University Shooting: Police Detain ‘Person Of Interest’ That Left 2 Dead, 9 Wounded

LATEST NEWS

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film Smashes Records, Crosses Rs 350 Crore, Races Past KGF 2

Meet Ahmed Al Ahmed: Sydney Fruit Seller Who Wrestled Gun From Bondi Beach Shooter, Emerges As Hero

EPFO Releases New Update On Pension Benefits: What Every Employee Should Know

Meet ‘Bade Sahab’ In Dhurandhar; The Mystery Figure Powering Ranveer Singh And Aditya Dhar’s Blockbuster Spy Saga

Brown University Shooting: Police Detain ‘Person Of Interest’ That Left 2 Dead, 9 Wounded

Elon Musk’s ‘X’ Launches Home, Lock Screen Widgets For iPhone And iPad Users

India Beat South Africa In 3rd T20I To Take Series Lead At Dharamsala

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Makes Big Statement After Bondi Beach Shooting, Says ‘Three Months Ago I Wrote To…’

Struggling to Sleep? Here’s What The 10-3-2-1 Rule Means

‘I Saw Blood…’: Man, Who Survived October 7 Hamas Attack In Israel, Injured In Bondi Beach Shooting

Meet Ahmed Al Ahmed: Sydney Fruit Seller Who Wrestled Gun From Bondi Beach Shooter, Emerges As Hero

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet Ahmed Al Ahmed: Sydney Fruit Seller Who Wrestled Gun From Bondi Beach Shooter, Emerges As Hero

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet Ahmed Al Ahmed: Sydney Fruit Seller Who Wrestled Gun From Bondi Beach Shooter, Emerges As Hero
Meet Ahmed Al Ahmed: Sydney Fruit Seller Who Wrestled Gun From Bondi Beach Shooter, Emerges As Hero
Meet Ahmed Al Ahmed: Sydney Fruit Seller Who Wrestled Gun From Bondi Beach Shooter, Emerges As Hero
Meet Ahmed Al Ahmed: Sydney Fruit Seller Who Wrestled Gun From Bondi Beach Shooter, Emerges As Hero

QUICK LINKS