Meet Ahmed Al Ahmed: Sydney Fruit Seller Who Wrestled Gun From Bondi Beach Shooter, Emerges As Hero

Ahmed al Ahmed,: A bystander who poached and disarmed an armed man during what authorities have described as a “terror attack” at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday is being widely praised for his life-saving act. At least 16 people were killed in the deadly shooting.

Video footage circulated on social media shows a man, identified by local media as 43-year-old fruit shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed, rushing toward an armed person in a parking lot near the beach. Dressed in a white shirt, Ahmed is seen confronting a man wearing a dark shirt who was carrying a rifle.

Ahmed al Ahmed’s Daredevil Act Caught on Video

The footage captures Ahmed approaching the gunman from behind and forcefully seizing the rifle with his hands. He then turns the weapon back toward the attacker before placing it on the ground.

Moments later, the man in the dark shirt is seen retreating toward a bridge, where another shooter was reportedly positioned. Ahmed, meanwhile, steps away after disarming the assailant.

Bondi Beach shooter disarmed. Real boss move there. God bless the man who had the courage to charge and disarm him.@IfindRetards @StealthMedical1 pic.twitter.com/eWRa6MjVsa — ULTRA Grizzly Biker DAD (@AnotherHomoCon) December 14, 2025

The video has been widely shared across social andmedia, with local outlets and officials referring to Ahmed as a “hero” for his actions.

Ahmed al Ahmed Injured, Undergoing Surgery

According to Al Jazeera, citing Australian media reports, Ahmed al Ahmed sustained two gunshot wounds during the confrontation and was undergoing surgery on Sunday evening.

His cousin, identified only as Mustafa, spoke to 7NEWS Australia outside St George Hospital, where Ahmed was being treated.

“He is in hospital, and we don’t know exactly what’s going on inside. We do hope he will be fine. He’s a hero 100 percent,” Mustafa said.

Mustafa confirmed during the televised interview that Ahmed struggled directly with the gunman and was shot in the upper arm and hand.

Who is Ahmed al Ahmed?

Media reports said Ahmed is from Sydney’s Sutherland Shire and runs a local fruit business.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns lauded Ahmed al Ahmed as a true hero, describing the footage as “the most unbelievable scene” he had ever witnessed.

Authorities said one alleged gunman was killed in the attack, while another was left in critical condition. The shooting occurred during an event marking the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah.

GoFundMe Launched to Support Injured Hero Ahmed al Ahmed

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for Ahmed al Ahmed to support his recovery. According to his family, Ahmed is hospitalised and recovering from bullet injuries to his arm and hand.

The fundraising page states: “After witnessing the extraordinary actions of the hero who helped disarm one of the attackers during the Bondi tragedy, an act that prevented the loss of countless more lives, we felt compelled to act.”

“In a moment of chaos and danger, he stepped forward without hesitation. His actions were selfless, instinctive, and undeniably heroic, taken without regard for his own safety. Early reports indicate he was shot twice in the process while protecting others,” the message adds.

