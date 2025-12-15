Rob Reiner And Wife Michele Cause Of Death: Were They Stabbed At LA Home As Police Find Couple With Knife Wounds?

Legendary director and actor Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, have tragically passed away. The couple was found dead inside their Brentwood home on Sunday, December 14, according to TMZ.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) confirmed that a man and a woman, aged approximately 78 and 68, were discovered deceased at the residence, as reported by NBCLA.

Rob Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner Cause of Death

While authorities have not officially released the cause of death, TMZ sources stated that both sustained “lacerations consistent with a knife.” Social media has seen speculation regarding the incident, though nothing has been confirmed. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Robbery Homicide Division is actively investigating the case.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film Smashes Records, Crosses Rs 350 Crore, Races Past KGF 2

According to reports, LAFD paramedics were called to the home on Chadbourne Avenue around 3:30 pm. LAPD officers responded to a report of an “ambulance death investigation”, a term used when firefighters discover a death and request police presence. A significant police presence was noted at the home following the discovery.

Who Was Rob Reiner?

Born March 6, 1947, in the Bronx, New York, Rob Reiner grew up in the entertainment industry. His father, comedy legend Carl Reiner, and his mother, Estelle Reiner, an actress, influenced his early career.

Reiner gained fame portraying Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the groundbreaking sitcom “All in the Family”, earning two Emmy Awards as Archie Bunker’s son-in-law. He later became a celebrated filmmaker and actor with a career spanning decades.

Rob Reiner’s Marriage to Michele

Reiner met Michele Singer, an actress and photographer, while directing When Harry Met Sally. The couple married in 1989 and had three children: Jake (born 1991), Nick (born 1993), and Romy (born 1997).

Earlier, Reiner was married to actress and director Penny Marshall in 1971. During their marriage, he adopted her daughter, actress Tracy Reiner, from a previous union with Michael Henry. The couple divorced in 1981.

Also Read: Rob Reiner, Wife Michele Found Dead With Knife Wounds At LA Home, Police Launches Homicide Probe