Home > Entertainment > Rob Reiner, Wife Michele Found Dead With Knife Wounds At LA Home, Police Launches Homicide Probe

Hollywood was shaken after two bodies were found at director Rob Reiner’s Brentwood home. The victims, aged 78 and 68, match the ages of Reiner and his wife Michele. LAPD has sealed the property and launched a homicide investigation as identities remain unconfirmed.

Two Found Dead at Rob Reiner’s Brentwood Home; Homicide Angle Under Investigation (Pc: X)

Published: December 15, 2025 09:19:11 IST

The sudden death of the actor-director Rob Reiner in 2023 and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, has shocked the entertainment world and astonished them. The couple was found dead last Sunday, December 14, at their amazing property in Brentwood, Los Angeles. The police were summoned for a welfare check, discovered the corpses of two people, and made the confirmation based on the ages given, The LA Fire Department reported the victims were aged 78 and 68. 

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is now investigating the case thoroughly, as the deaths have created a great stir in the affluent area. The first reports from the responders have indicated that the scene was suspicious, which has led to the engagement of the elite Robbery Homicide Division of the department.

LAPD Homicide Investigation

The first reaction of the paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) was such that it made the LAPD take the case right away as this discovery was of such a nature. Insiders to the police investigation claim that the dead bodies had marks on them that were due to violent attacking, and among such marks were “lacerations that could be caused by a knife.”

The immediate shutting down of access to the Reiners’ estate requires no further explanation of the seriousness of the events that are unfolding, as the forensic teams are already collecting evidence from the house of the celebrities.

The inhabitants of the neighborhood are living in fear and at the same time hoping for the arrest of the criminals as detectives are spending long hours trying to reconstruct the events and find any possible suspects in what has now been classified as an apparent double murder.

Rob Reiner’s Legacy in Hollywood

Rob Reiner, the offsprings of the comic idol Carl Reiner, was one of the main stars whose profession was so universal that he was regarded even more than a legend actor. His first appearance was as Michael ‘Meathead’ Stivic on the revolutionary sitcom All in the Family, which brought him two Emmy Awards.

The shift of an actor to a top-notch director who eventually turned out to be the best one in the late twentieth century initially with films like Stand By Me, The Princess Bride, etc. and over the years with Harry Met Sally and A Few Good Men.

He was also married to Michele Singer Reiner, a famous photographer, who was his life partner and shared motherhood of their three children. The sad and tragic passing of such great people not only leaves a huge emptiness in the lives of the family, friends, and followers but also highlights the heavy toll that this shocking tragedy has taken.

Also Read: Chola Fame Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath Found Dead at 30; Film Industry in Shock

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 9:19 AM IST
