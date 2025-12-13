LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Chola Fame Malayalam Actor Akhil Vishwanath Found Dead at 30; Film Industry in Shock

Malayalam actor Akhil Vishwanath, best known for his award-winning performance in Chola, was found dead at his Thrissur residence at the age of 30. Police suspect suicide and have launched an investigation. His sudden death has triggered an outpouring of grief from the Malayalam film industry, with filmmakers and colleagues remembering his talent, struggles, and promising future.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: December 13, 2025 16:40:08 IST

Chola fame Malayalam actor Akhil Vishwanath’s sudden suicide death has left the film industry and his fans in great shock. The 30-year-old actor’s lifeless body was discovered in his residence in Thrissur, Kerala. According to the police and local reports, the case is thought to be a suicide, and the investigation is ongoing.

 

Who was Akhil Vishwanath?

Akhil Vishwanath was a state award-winning actor of Kerala who was noted and recognised for his strong acting in Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s movie “Chola.” He was also part of many projects like “Operation Java” and was considered a bright young talent of Malayalam cinema.​

 

The death of Akhil Vishwanath

It is reported that his mother found him hanging in his bedroom on Thursday morning. The family, co-workers, and the film industry have shared their shock and sorrow through social media over the unexpected passing of the actor.

 

Film industry’s reaction

Director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, as well as other film personalities, have expressed their grief through emotional tributes, while they reminisce about his struggles as well as his potential. His performance in “Chola” is among the many factors that have been pointed out as marking him for a bright future.

