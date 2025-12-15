‘I feel claustrophobic’: ‘Dabaang 3’ Actor Sohail Khan Apologises For Not Wearing Helmet, Requests Bike Riders to Wear Helmets

Actor and Filmmaker Sohail Khan has recently made headlines after a video of him riding a bike went viral. The clip, which shows the actor cruising through the streets with ease and confidence, quickly spread across platforms, sparking curiosity and conversation among fans.

Soon after, the Dabaang 3 actor took to social media to deliver an important message, urging bike riders to always wear helmets, regardless of the situation.

Sohail Khan Urges People to Wear Helmets

The actor recently took to Instagram, showing himself riding a bike without a helmet. Accompanying the image with a detailed caption, Sohail Khan used the moments to stress the importance of road safety, urging all two-wheeler riders to make helmets a non-negotiable habit, “I would like to request all the bike riders please wear helmets,” he wrote, emphasising that safety should always come first.







Sohail Khan on Being ‘Claustrophobic’

He also shared that he is claustrophobic, which sometimes leads him to avoid wearing a helmet, but stressed that this is not a valid excuse. Sharing a personal note, Sohail Khan said, “I avoid wearing them at times as i feel claustrophobic but that’s no excuse to not wear one. Riding has always been my passion since childhood. It began with BMX cycles and now i ride bikes. I mostly ride late nights when there is not much traffic to cut risks that too at a slow pace and with my car following me. I assure fellow riders that i will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet so please bear with me.”