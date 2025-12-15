Dense Fog In Delhi: AQI Hits 452, Severe Smog Disrupts Flights And Daily Life

Severe Air Pollution Plagues Capital

Residents of Delhi on Monday woke up to a thick blanket of smog, with the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 452 at 8 am, placing it firmly in the ‘Severe’ category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The poor air quality caused breathlessness and distress among locals.

“The condition of Delhi is bad…we are experiencing difficulty in breathing….old people are distressed…they are feeling sick…construction work has not stopped…. work is happening on the ground…people are distressed…there is no one to ask people…I request everyone to complain about this matter…tell them about Delhi’s condition…” a resident told ANI.

Other residents reported low visibility, raising safety concerns. Harminder said, “Not able to breathe…we came to India Gate…there was a lot of risk due to fog as an accident could happen anytime.” Cyclist Ishan Shom added, “Today Delhi has less visibility…we are not able to see cars…only street lights are visible…we are not able to see anything.”

Air Quality Across the City

Hazardous air conditions were recorded in multiple areas, including Anand Vihar (AQI 493), Aya Nagar (406), Chandni Chowk (437), RK Puram (477), and Dwarka Sector 8 (462). Wazirpur recorded the highest AQI at 500. Thick smog also engulfed areas around Kartavya Path, Akshardham, AIIMS, and Yashobhoomi. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities due to serious health risks.

Flight Operations Severely Affected

The dense fog and poor visibility prompted travel advisories from airlines and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Air India warned on X, “#TravelAdvisory…Poor visibility due to dense fog is impacting flight operations in Delhi and parts of Northern India. Please check your flight status…” Similarly, IndiGo stated, “Travel Advisory…Low visibility and fog over #Delhi will impact flight schedules. We’re keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly.”

#TravelAdvisory Poor visibility due to dense fog in Delhi this morning has impacted flight operations for all airlines. We are closely monitoring conditions and will resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so. In the interest of safety, and to avoid prolonged uncertainty… — Air India (@airindia) December 15, 2025







AAI urged passengers to check their flight status via airline apps or websites to avoid unnecessary delays. The Ministry of Civil Aviation also reminded travellers to plan ahead, noting, “Delhi (DEL) & other airports in Northern India are experiencing dense fog, severely affecting visibility… Safety is our top priority…”

As Delhi continues to face hazardous air quality and reduced visibility, residents are bracing for prolonged smog conditions while authorities monitor safety and flight operations.

All Inputs From ANI.

