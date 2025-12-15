IPL Auction 2026: Full List of Team Owners and Their Net Worth Across All 10 Franchises

The IPL 2026 auction is bound to be a huge affair with the likes of billion-dollar franchises controlled by tycoons and stars, thus raising the bids in Abu Dhabi on December 16. The immense fortunes of the owners determine the stepping stones for players’ movement, i.e., from retentions to marquee buys across all 10 teams.

IPL AUCTION 2026 : Ownership Breakdown

Mumbai Indians (Reliance Industries)

Mukesh Ambani ($92.8B) and Nita Ambani head the roster of five-time champions MI, utilising Reliance’s massive ₹7.73 lakh crore empire for maintaining the supremacy of the league.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Hombale Films/USL)

The new ownership of RCB combines local pride in Kannada with Diageo’s now-global spirit giant’s USL ownership stake of $11.95 M. Hombale Films (post-IPL 2025 Win) with Diageo.

CSK (India Cements)

The 4xChampions CSK are owned by the company India Cements (N. Srinivasan – They have a company value of $10B), with an emphasis on loyalty and consistency.

KKR (Red Chillies/Mehta Group)

The 3-time Champions KKR have a dynamic combination of ownership from Shah Rukh Khan ($780M), Juhi Chawla ($6M) and Jay Mehta ($3.5B), blending the glitz and glamour of Bollywood with smart, strategic business decisions.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Sun TV Network)

Kalanithi Maran ($5.3B) and Kavya Maran are the leaders of the 2016 winners SRH, who are getting power from the media-backed bowling might.

Delhi Capitals (JSW/GMR Groups)

Parth Jindal (JSW, $7.68B) and GMR ($3.2B) are the co-owners of DC, who mix the strengths of steel and infra giants for playoff ascents.

Rajasthan Royals (Emerging Media)

Manoj Badale ($160M) and Lachlan Murdoch ($2.1B) are the ones behind the inaugural champs RR with their data-driven innovation.

Punjab Kings (Multiple Owners)

Mohit Burman (Dabur, $10.4B), Ness Wadia ($6.7M), Preity Zinta ($15M), and Karan Paul are the ones sharing their stakes in PBKS.

Gujarat Titans (CVC/Torrent)

CVC Capital (€182B AUM) and Torrent Group are the partners behind both the finalists, GT, thereby infusing private equity strength.

Lucknow Super Giants (RPSG Group)

Sanjiv Goenka ($4.5B) is the sole owner of LSG, who is enhancing the company’s fast playoff accomplishment with that of a diversified conglomerate.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Indian Players Delhi Capitals Could Target, Prithvi Shaw in Focus