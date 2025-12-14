IPL 2026 Auction: Top 5 Indian Players Delhi Capitals Could Target, Prithvi Shaw in Focus

The Delhi Capitals are preparing for the IPL 2026 auction scheduled for December 16 in Abu Dhabi, armed with a purse of ₹21.8 crore and eight slots to fill. They will prioritize the stability of the top order and fast bowling, especially after the release of Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk. Keeping the likes of KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mitchell Starc creates a robust backbone around which DC wishes to build with Indian talents for the middle order and local depth. There are rumors around explosive openers as they need powerplay aggressors.

1. Prithvi Shaw (Opener)

Ex-DC star Prithvi Shaw, with his impressive record of 1,892 IPL runs at a strike rate of 147, is looking forward to a homecoming after ruling the domestic circuit with a Ranji double ton, among others. He had been released before, but his powerplay batting fits perfectly with the top-order vacuum of DC’s.

2. Sarfaraz Khan (Middle-Order Batter)

Coming off Sarfaraz Khan’s SMAT 2025 century off 47 balls is a testament to his rushing skills, which in turn make him a great fit for DC’s post-powerplay activities, deflecting attacks from spin-heavy bowlers.

3. Venkatesh Iyer (All-Rounder)

Venkatesh Iyer’s left-hand batting impact (45 off 29 in IPL 2025), along with the medium-pace utility, thereby satisfying the demand for both DC’s finisher and balance, comes seamlessly.

4. Auqib Nabi (Pacer)

J&K’s Auqib Nabi, who took 15 wickets in SMAT and 29 in Ranji 2025-26, stood out in DC trials. The domestic rise of the pacer has made him a budget wicket-taker.

5. Nitish Rana (Top-Order, Traded In)

Nitish Rana, who has already been traded from RR, occupies No.3 in the lineup, but DC may support him with an Indian opener; his presence in the team brings stability to the lineup.

Bairstow and Shaw Radar

Besides being a brilliant overseas hitter with a knack for finishing off matches, Jonny Bairstow brings DC into the picture, along with KKR, PBKS, for top-order firepower and keeping. Prithvi Shaw is definitely a bustard on DC’s radar, using the nostalgia and his current form for a possible blockbuster reunion. These moves could transform DC into title contenders.