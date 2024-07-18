Yuvraj Singh Wishes Wicket-Keeper Ishan Kishan On Birthday

The 2011 World Cup winner took to Instagram to wish Kishan a happy birthday and expressed eagerness to see the southpaw return to action soon.

“Happy Birthday! Enjoy your special day, buddy. Looking forward to seeing you back in action soon,” Yuvraj wrote on Instagram.

Must Read: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Team India Unlikely To Travel To Pakistan

On his birthday, Kishan visited Shree Samadhi Mandir in Shirdi to seek blessings from Sai Baba. He shared glimpses of his visit, showing prayers and blessings received.

This year has been eventful for Kishan in his cricketing career. Earlier, he was omitted from the BCCI’s central contracts along with Shreyas Iyer. Despite not playing for the national team, Kishan did not participate in Ranji Trophy matches. He was part of the Indian squad for the South Africa Test series but withdrew due to personal reasons. His last T20I for India was in November last year, opting out of Ranji matches with Jharkhand.

Following his exclusion from the contract list, Kishan returned to competitive cricket by representing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the 18th DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 against Route Mobile Limited. He later played for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024 season, scoring 320 runs in 14 matches with an average of 22.86 and a strike rate of 148.84.

Despite being in the early stages of his career, Kishan has already achieved significant milestones. He holds the record for the fastest ODI double century and has delivered memorable performances for India in white-ball cricket.

(Aside from the headline, This report is generated from the ANI news service. NewsX holds no responsibility for its content)

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir: A Cricketing Legacy Marked By Grit, Glory, And Leadership