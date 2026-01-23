LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast Board of Peace congress Union Budget 2026 Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati alka kerkar love behind bars ICE border 2 cast
LIVE TV
Home > delhi > Assamese Woman Arrested For Using Forged Foreign Embassy Number Plate, Was Found Driving In Delhi’s High-Security Areas Ahead Of Republic Day

Assamese Woman Arrested For Using Forged Foreign Embassy Number Plate, Was Found Driving In Delhi’s High-Security Areas Ahead Of Republic Day

Sharing a post on X, the Delhi Police Crime Branch informed that the women were visiting embassies and high-security areas of New Delhi.

45-year-old woman arrested for using a forged foreign embassy number plate. (Photo: X/ @CrimeBranchDP)
45-year-old woman arrested for using a forged foreign embassy number plate. (Photo: X/ @CrimeBranchDP)

Published By: Chandrani Das
Published: January 23, 2026 18:38:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Assamese Woman Arrested For Using Forged Foreign Embassy Number Plate, Was Found Driving In Delhi’s High-Security Areas Ahead Of Republic Day

The Delhi police crime branch has arrested a 45-year-old woman for using a forged foreign embassy number plate on a Toyota Innova car. According to the officials, the woman was arrested a few days ago on January 15 in Vasant Vihar. She was found visiting multiple embassies and high-security areas of New Delhi ahead of Republic Day. 

You Might Be Interested In

During the probe, the 45-year-old woman revealed that in November 2024, she had purchased the SUV from a foreign embassy. She brought the car but failed to get it registered in her name. 

What did the Delhi Police reveal? 

The whole operation was led by Daleep Kumar, Inspector, under Pankaj Arora, ACP, and Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP. 

You Might Be Interested In

Sharing a post on X, the Delhi Police Crime Branch informed that the women were visiting embassies and high-security areas of New Delhi. She was travelling using forged CD number plates. Ahead of Republic Day, police marked that it was crucial to arrest the woman. 

As per the officials, after failing to re-register a vehicle bought from an embassy, the woman prepared fake number plates. 

Officials, while interrogating her, the woman confessed, that she had purchased the SUV from a foreign embassy back in November 2024 but failed to get it registered in her name. 

The woman initially claimed to be a representative of a foreign embassy. However, she was not able to name the mission or to produce any valid documents. She also did not have any documents for the ownership of the vehicle, says DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav. 

Who was the woman? 

Hailing from Guwahati, the 45-year-old woman claimed that she had been serving as an all-India secretary of a political party. She has been working there for the past four years, the official report said. 

She informed the Delhi police that she has worked as a sports guide. She further stated that she is currently working in consultancy for African students taking admission. 

Along with the 2 sets of forged plates and a mobile phone, Delhi police seized her vehicle. 

Read More: How To Buy Republic Day 2026 Parade Tickets? Step-By-Step Online Booking Process Explained

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 6:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 45-year-old womandelhi policeDelhi Police Crime BranchForged Foreign Embassy

RELATED News

Delhi Crime Alert: Brave 8-Year-Old Fights Off 31-year-old Rapist, Accused Arrested Under POCSO

Congress ‘Vote Chori’ Issue Rejected by Bihar Voters, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ Fails To Attract Votes as Nitish Kumar-Led NDA Scripts History

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 3 Imposed as AQI Crosses 425, Complete List of What’s Allowed and What’s Not

Delhi Air Crisis: Govt Takes Drastic Measures Amid ‘Very Poor’ AQI Levels

Who Is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted Fugitive In Rs 13,000 Crore Cocaine Cartel Case, Global Manhunt Launched

LATEST NEWS

What Is USS Abraham Lincoln And Why Is US’ 5,000-Crew, $4.5 Billion Nuclear-Powered Aircraft Carrier Heading To Middle East Amid Iran Standoff?

Elitecon International Strengthens Board with the Appointment of Veteran IAS and IRS Officers as Independent Directors

Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan Gets Brutally Trolled Over Marathon Appearance, Sparks Debate On Body Shaming, What It Reveals About Mental Health Stigma

MeghaShrey NGO Joins Hands with Iconic Gold Awards 2026

Monkeys Throw 20-Day-Old Baby Into Well In Chhattisgarh, Infant Survives – Thanks To Protective ‘Diaper’

Assamese Woman Arrested For Using Forged Foreign Embassy Number Plate, Was Found Driving In Delhi’s High-Security Areas Ahead Of Republic Day

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details

‘Corruption, Mafia, Crime’: PM Modi Launches Sharp Attack On DMK Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls

F1: Ferrari Unveils Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc’s New Car SF-26 For 2026 Season

Is Triple Talaq And Halala Still Practised? Marriage At 15, Gang-Raped, UP Woman’s 10-Year Nightmare Raises Alarming Questions

Assamese Woman Arrested For Using Forged Foreign Embassy Number Plate, Was Found Driving In Delhi’s High-Security Areas Ahead Of Republic Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assamese Woman Arrested For Using Forged Foreign Embassy Number Plate, Was Found Driving In Delhi’s High-Security Areas Ahead Of Republic Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assamese Woman Arrested For Using Forged Foreign Embassy Number Plate, Was Found Driving In Delhi’s High-Security Areas Ahead Of Republic Day
Assamese Woman Arrested For Using Forged Foreign Embassy Number Plate, Was Found Driving In Delhi’s High-Security Areas Ahead Of Republic Day
Assamese Woman Arrested For Using Forged Foreign Embassy Number Plate, Was Found Driving In Delhi’s High-Security Areas Ahead Of Republic Day
Assamese Woman Arrested For Using Forged Foreign Embassy Number Plate, Was Found Driving In Delhi’s High-Security Areas Ahead Of Republic Day

QUICK LINKS