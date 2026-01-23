Assamese Woman Arrested For Using Forged Foreign Embassy Number Plate, Was Found Driving In Delhi’s High-Security Areas Ahead Of Republic Day

The Delhi police crime branch has arrested a 45-year-old woman for using a forged foreign embassy number plate on a Toyota Innova car. According to the officials, the woman was arrested a few days ago on January 15 in Vasant Vihar. She was found visiting multiple embassies and high-security areas of New Delhi ahead of Republic Day.

During the probe, the 45-year-old woman revealed that in November 2024, she had purchased the SUV from a foreign embassy. She brought the car but failed to get it registered in her name.

What did the Delhi Police reveal?

The whole operation was led by Daleep Kumar, Inspector, under Pankaj Arora, ACP, and Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP.

Sharing a post on X, the Delhi Police Crime Branch informed that the women were visiting embassies and high-security areas of New Delhi. She was travelling using forged CD number plates. Ahead of Republic Day, police marked that it was crucial to arrest the woman.

As per the officials, after failing to re-register a vehicle bought from an embassy, the woman prepared fake number plates.

Officials, while interrogating her, the woman confessed, that she had purchased the SUV from a foreign embassy back in November 2024 but failed to get it registered in her name.

The woman initially claimed to be a representative of a foreign embassy. However, she was not able to name the mission or to produce any valid documents. She also did not have any documents for the ownership of the vehicle, says DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav.

Who was the woman?

Hailing from Guwahati, the 45-year-old woman claimed that she had been serving as an all-India secretary of a political party. She has been working there for the past four years, the official report said.

She informed the Delhi police that she has worked as a sports guide. She further stated that she is currently working in consultancy for African students taking admission.

Along with the 2 sets of forged plates and a mobile phone, Delhi police seized her vehicle.

Read More: How To Buy Republic Day 2026 Parade Tickets? Step-By-Step Online Booking Process Explained