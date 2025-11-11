Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 3 Imposed as AQI Crosses 425, Complete List of What’s Allowed and What’s Not

Delhi has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 as the air quality dropped to ‘severe’ with an increase in the level of AQI beyond 425. The GRAP 3 measures are aimed at taking immediate steps to reduce the main sources of air pollution.
What’s Not Allowed Under GRAP 3
-
A total prohibition on all construction and demolition work, including non-essential earthwork, piling, trenching, and open-air concrete operations, besides heavy-duty construction equipment.
-
No operations such as stone crushing, mining, or the running of hot-mix plants that are not using clean fuels are permitted.
-
Total prohibition on the usage of petrol and diesel (BS-3 and BS-4) cars (four-wheelers) in Delhi and the NCR districts.
-
Only vehicles for persons with disabilities are exempt from this rule. A ban on non-essential diesel medium-goods vehicles older than the BS-IV standard is in place.
-
The total shutdown of diesel generator sets, except for those providing essential services, is enforced.
-
Primary schools are advised to switch to online or hybrid learning to minimize the exposure of children.
What’s Allowed and Key Exemptions
-
Strictly controlled public construction for metro, railways, healthcare, airports, and sanitation is allowed during the event of a dust storm.
-
Emergency and essential services, covering hospital and security operations, fully function.
-
Offices are encouraged to adopt remote working or a hybrid mode to decrease traffic-related emissions.
The new limitations are meant to deal with the extremely polluted situation in Delhi-NCR and to protect people’s health during the cold months.
