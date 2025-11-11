LIVE TV
Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 3 Imposed as AQI Crosses 425, Complete List of What's Allowed and What's Not

Delhi enforces GRAP Stage 3 as AQI crosses 425. It bans construction, old diesel vehicles, and non-essential activities.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: November 11, 2025 12:16:35 IST

Delhi has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 as the air quality dropped to ‘severe’ with an increase in the level of AQI beyond 425. The GRAP 3 measures are aimed at taking immediate steps to reduce the main sources of air pollution.

 

What’s Not Allowed Under GRAP 3

  • A total prohibition on all construction and demolition work, including non-essential earthwork, piling, trenching, and open-air concrete operations, besides heavy-duty construction equipment. 

  • No operations such as stone crushing, mining, or the running of hot-mix plants that are not using clean fuels are permitted. 

  • Total prohibition on the usage of petrol and diesel (BS-3 and BS-4) cars (four-wheelers) in Delhi and the NCR districts. 

  • Only vehicles for persons with disabilities are exempt from this rule. A ban on non-essential diesel medium-goods vehicles older than the BS-IV standard is in place. 

  • The total shutdown of diesel generator sets, except for those providing essential services, is enforced. 

  • Primary schools are advised to switch to online or hybrid learning to minimize the exposure of children.

 

What’s Allowed and Key Exemptions

  • Strictly controlled public construction for metro, railways, healthcare, airports, and sanitation is allowed during the event of a dust storm. 

  • Emergency and essential services, covering hospital and security operations, fully function. 

  • Offices are encouraged to adopt remote working or a hybrid mode to decrease traffic-related emissions. 

 

The new limitations are meant to deal with the extremely polluted situation in Delhi-NCR and to protect people’s health during the cold months.

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 3 Imposed as AQI Crosses 425, Complete List of What’s Allowed and What’s Not

