Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 3 Imposed as AQI Crosses 425, Complete List of What’s Allowed and What’s Not

Delhi has implemented the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 as the air quality dropped to ‘severe’ with an increase in the level of AQI beyond 425. The GRAP 3 measures are aimed at taking immediate steps to reduce the main sources of air pollution.

What’s Not Allowed Under GRAP 3

A total prohibition on all construction and demolition work, including non-essential earthwork, piling, trenching, and open-air concrete operations, besides heavy-duty construction equipment.

No operations such as stone crushing, mining, or the running of hot-mix plants that are not using clean fuels are permitted.

Total prohibition on the usage of petrol and diesel (BS-3 and BS-4) cars (four-wheelers) in Delhi and the NCR districts.

Only vehicles for persons with disabilities are exempt from this rule. A ban on non-essential diesel medium-goods vehicles older than the BS-IV standard is in place.

The total shutdown of diesel generator sets, except for those providing essential services, is enforced.

Primary schools are advised to switch to online or hybrid learning to minimize the exposure of children.

What’s Allowed and Key Exemptions

Strictly controlled public construction for metro, railways, healthcare, airports, and sanitation is allowed during the event of a dust storm.

Emergency and essential services, covering hospital and security operations, fully function.

Offices are encouraged to adopt remote working or a hybrid mode to decrease traffic-related emissions.

The new limitations are meant to deal with the extremely polluted situation in Delhi-NCR and to protect people’s health during the cold months.