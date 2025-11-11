Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and all judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed profound grief and solidarity with the victims of the tragic car blast that struck Delhi on the evening of November 10 near Red Fort.

Delivering his remarks during a full court reference, originally scheduled to pay homage to two senior advocates who recently passed away, the CJI said, ‘We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives caused by the car blast in Delhi. On behalf of the Supreme Court of India and the entire judicial as well as legal fraternity, I convey our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy.’

CJI added that the judiciary stands united in grief with the bereaved families, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and urging collective compassion and solidarity in this hour of sorrow.

He said, “No words can truly ease the pain of such loss, yet we hope that the collective compassion of the nation will offer some comfort.”

Expressing shock over the ‘cowardly incident,’ the Chief Justice reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to uphold the rule of law, ensure justice, and protect the dignity of every citizen.

The blast occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort area on Monday evening. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of devastation, with many cars, two e-rickshaws, and one autorickshaw gutted in the fire.

The Delhi Fire Department and emergency teams rushed to the site and contained the blaze, while the injured were taken to LNJP Hospital for treatment.

Authorities have sounded a high alert across the Capital and security agencies are probing the cause of the explosion.

CJI Gavai concluded, ‘May the departed souls rest in eternal peace. May courage and solace reach the bereaved families and all those who mourn this irreparable loss.’

READ MORE: Sole Breadwinner For Family Dies In Delhi Car Blast, Bus Conductor Among 12 Victims