LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency Bihar Election 2025 delhi blast Nithari Case Delhi Bomb Blast air emergency
LIVE TV
Home > India > Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’

Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and all judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed profound grief and solidarity with the victims of the tragic car blast that struck Delhi on the evening of November 10 near Red Fort. Delivering his remarks during a full court reference, originally scheduled to pay homage to two senior advocates who recently passed away, the CJI said, 'We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives caused by the car blast in Delhi.

Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A 'Cowardly Act' (Photo Credit: X)
Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A 'Cowardly Act' (Photo Credit: X)

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last updated: November 11, 2025 14:32:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’

Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and all judges of the Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed profound grief and solidarity with the victims of the tragic car blast that struck Delhi on the evening of November 10 near Red Fort.

Delivering his remarks during a full court reference, originally scheduled to pay homage to two senior advocates who recently passed away, the CJI said, ‘We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives caused by the car blast in Delhi. On behalf of the Supreme Court of India and the entire judicial as well as legal fraternity, I convey our deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy.’

CJI added that the judiciary stands united in grief with the bereaved families, praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and urging collective compassion and solidarity in this hour of sorrow. 

He said, “No words can truly ease the pain of such loss, yet we hope that the collective compassion of the nation will offer some comfort.”

Expressing shock over the ‘cowardly incident,’ the Chief Justice reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to uphold the rule of law, ensure justice, and protect the dignity of every citizen.

The blast occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort area on Monday evening. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of devastation, with many cars, two e-rickshaws, and one autorickshaw gutted in the fire. 

The Delhi Fire Department and emergency teams rushed to the site and contained the blaze, while the injured were taken to LNJP Hospital for treatment.

Authorities have sounded a high alert across the Capital and security agencies are probing the cause of the explosion.

CJI Gavai concluded, ‘May the departed souls rest in eternal peace. May courage and solace reach the bereaved families and all those who mourn this irreparable loss.’

READ MORE: Sole Breadwinner For Family Dies In Delhi Car Blast, Bus Conductor Among 12 Victims

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 2:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Delhi GRAP 3: Classes Up to 5 Switch to Hybrid Mode Amid Severe Air Pollution

Sole Breadwinner For Family Dies In Delhi Car Blast, Bus Conductor Among 12 Victims

Bihar Election 2025: What Are Exit Polls And What Do They Reveal? Here’s All You Need To Know About Strict ECI Guidelines

‘Didn’t Vote RJD?’: Man Brutally Punches, Pushes Wife Out Of Home On Camera, Shocking Bihar Poll Violence

“Not being allowed to meet him”: Family of Pulwama Doctor Arrested in Faridabad Arms Haul Denies Allegations

LATEST NEWS

Old Age Or AI? Video Of Putin’s Swollen Hand Sparks Speculation Over Russian President’s Health Condition

Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, (12 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On To Be Cautious About Official Work

Bihar Exit Polls: What Happened In 2015 And 2020, What to Expect In 2025

Bihar Elections 2025: Congress, BJP Supporters Clash at Polling Booth in Araria

First Visuals Surface: Blast At District Judicial Complex, Islamabad, Pakistan Leaves Nine Dead And Multiple Injured, Watch!

Post-Delhi Blast, Bihar Locks Down Nepal Border For 72 Hours During Polls

Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’

A Day After The Delhi Red Fort Blast, Car Explosion At Islamabad’s District Judicial Complex Leaves 9 Dead

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Result Date: Check Vote Counting Time, When Results for 243 Constituencies Will be Announced

“Not being allowed to meet him”: Family of Pulwama Doctor Arrested in Faridabad Arms Haul Denies Allegations

Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’
Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’
Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’
Supreme Court Expresses Deep Condolences Over Delhi Blast, Calls It A ‘Cowardly Act’

QUICK LINKS