Home > India > Sole Breadwinner For Family Dies In Delhi Car Blast, Bus Conductor Among 12 Victims

Sole breadwinner Ashok Kumar, a DTC bus conductor supporting his family of 8, was killed in the Red Fort car blast while going to receive a missing relative. His death leaves his family devastated as Delhi mourns the tragedy.

Ashok Kumar, 40, a conductor with the Delhi Transport Corporation. (Photo: ANI, X)
Ashok Kumar, 40, a conductor with the Delhi Transport Corporation. (Photo: ANI, X)

Published: November 11, 2025 13:57:38 IST

Among the 12 killed in the car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening was Ashok Kumar, 40, a conductor with the Delhi Transport Corporation. A resident of Jagatpur in Delhi and originally from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, Ashok was the sole breadwinner for his family of eight comprising his wife, four children, elderly mother and ailing elder brother.

Ashok, a DTC conductor on the Old Delhi route, supplemented his income by working as a night-time security guard. According to Ashok’s cousin Pappu, he had gone out that evening to receive another missing relative, Lokesh Kumar Gupta, coming from Chandni Chowk metro station. He fell victim to the blast while waiting for him.

“His mother, Somwati, lives in our village in Amroha with his elder brother, Subhash, who is often unwell. Ashok single-handedly managed all responsibilities,” Pappu said, recalling the devastating loss. Ashok’s cousin added that Ashok might have been returning from work or heading to meet his relative when the explosion occurred.

Families in grief and shock 

Visuals outside LNJP Hospital, where the blast victims were treated, showed grieving families searching for their loved ones. The Hyundai i20 that was involved in the blast bore a Haryana registration number. Delhi Police have invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in the ongoing investigation on suspicion of terror links.

The blast near Red Fort Metro Station Gate No. 1 at 6:52 PM killed nine people and injured 20. The incident also comes on the same day when 2,900 kg of explosives were recovered near Faridabad, just 50 km from Delhi.

The death of Ashok Kumar has sent shockwaves across Amroha. Villagers there mourn the loss of a hardworking man who did much to support his family throughout the years. People paid glowing tributes to Ashok, describing him as an industrious worker, a loving family man who met an unfortunate death while trying to save a life.

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 1:57 PM IST
Sole Breadwinner For Family Dies In Delhi Car Blast, Bus Conductor Among 12 Victims

QUICK LINKS