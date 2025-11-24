LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Tabtabai smriti mandhana Andre Silva hezbollah Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana french navy Afshan Syal delhi blast Ali Tabtabai smriti mandhana Andre Silva hezbollah Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana french navy Afshan Syal delhi blast Ali Tabtabai smriti mandhana Andre Silva hezbollah Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana french navy Afshan Syal delhi blast Ali Tabtabai smriti mandhana Andre Silva hezbollah Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana french navy Afshan Syal delhi blast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ali Tabtabai smriti mandhana Andre Silva hezbollah Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana french navy Afshan Syal delhi blast Ali Tabtabai smriti mandhana Andre Silva hezbollah Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana french navy Afshan Syal delhi blast Ali Tabtabai smriti mandhana Andre Silva hezbollah Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana french navy Afshan Syal delhi blast Ali Tabtabai smriti mandhana Andre Silva hezbollah Fact check news Shrinivas Mandhana french navy Afshan Syal delhi blast
LIVE TV
Home > delhi > Chilli Spray, Pepper Spray, Broken Barricades, Injured Cops: Delhi Air Pollution Protest at India Gate Turns Violent

Chilli Spray, Pepper Spray, Broken Barricades, Injured Cops: Delhi Air Pollution Protest at India Gate Turns Violent

The protest against Delhi’s worsening air pollution spiralled into chaos at India Gate on Sunday, as demonstrators clashed with police, leading to a tense and violent standoff. The protest quickly escalated with chilli spray and peeper spray filling the air, barricades being torn down, and several police personnel sustaining injuries.

Delhi Air Pollution Protest at India Gate Turns Violent. (Representative Image: ANI)
Delhi Air Pollution Protest at India Gate Turns Violent. (Representative Image: ANI)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 24, 2025 01:49:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chilli Spray, Pepper Spray, Broken Barricades, Injured Cops: Delhi Air Pollution Protest at India Gate Turns Violent

The protest against Delhi’s worsening air pollution spiralled into chaos at India Gate on Sunday, as demonstrators clashed with police, leading to a tense and violent standoff. The protest quickly escalated with chilli spray and peeper spray filling the air, barricades being torn down, and several police personnel sustaining injuries. 

The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air, in a statement, said the city’s worsening air quality has become a “serious risk” to public health and alleged that the authorities have failed to address the root causes of pollution. 

AQI Worsens to 381; Capital Struggles Under Dense Smog

The national capital woke up to dense smog on Sunday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 381 at 7 am, falling under the ‘very poor’ category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A layer of thick smog engulfed several areas, showing little to no improvement from Sunday morning’s AQI of 359.

Delhi Air Pollution Protest: Protesters Slam Govt 

Demonstrators alleged that the government keeps using “cosmetic measures” like water sprinkling, cloud seeding, and spraying near AQI stations instead of implementing long-term solutions to address the pollution crisis, which is the main reason for air quality continuing to stay in the “severe” category. 

The group said, “When the state makes the air itself poisonous, it becomes necessary for people to unite and raise their voices for their own survival.” 

What Triggered the Barricade Breach and Scuffle With Cops?

A senior police officer stated that protesters were blocking ambulances and medical staff trying to pass during the protest. Police on the scene had anticipated the potential for conflict and urged the protesters to step back. 

“We tried to explain to them that emergency vehicles were stuck and needed clear access, but they refused to move. The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used chilli powder on our personnel, which is unusual and rare,” the officer said. 

He further added, “They refused, broke the barricade, came onto the road, and sat there. When out teams were trying to remove them, some of the protestors attacked police personnel using chilli spray. Three to four personnel sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.” 

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 1:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: air pollution protestair-pollutiondelhi air pollutiondelhi air pollution protestDelhi AQIprotestprotest at india gateprotestors

RELATED News

Congress ‘Vote Chori’ Issue Rejected by Bihar Voters, Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ Fails To Attract Votes as Nitish Kumar-Led NDA Scripts History

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 3 Imposed as AQI Crosses 425, Complete List of What’s Allowed and What’s Not

Delhi Air Crisis: Govt Takes Drastic Measures Amid ‘Very Poor’ AQI Levels

Who Is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted Fugitive In Rs 13,000 Crore Cocaine Cartel Case, Global Manhunt Launched

Delhi Metro Upgrade: DMRC To Expand Platforms At 32 Stations To Ease Rush Hour Chaos And Cut Congestion

LATEST NEWS

Israeli Strike on Beirut Kills Hezbollah Chief of Staff Haytham Ali Tabatabai: Israeli Media

Bengali Cinematographer Soumyadeep Guin “Vicky” Found Hanging at Home, Police Prode Underway

‘Blood Pressure Slightly Elevated’: Smriti Mandhana Wedding Postponed, Hospital Shares Father’s Health Update

Bigg Boss 19: Ekta Kapoor Offers Tanya Mittal & Amaal Mallik Dream TV Role, Salman Khan Reacts Hilariously

‘Lady Gang’ In Jabalpur Abducts Girls For Viral Videos; 3 Arrested, 2 Teens Among Them

‘I Inherited A War That…’: Donald Trump Issues Big Statement, Slams Ukraine For ‘Zero Gratitude’ As Peace Talks Kick Off In Geneva

‘We Express Our Regret…’: Real Madrid Issue Apology After Mistakenly Showing Wrong Player In Diogo Jota And André Silva Tribute

Will Schools Be Closed On November 25 In Delhi–NCR, Punjab, And Other States? Here’s What We Know

Israel Strikes Beirut Targeting Hezbollah Commander; 1 Killed, Dozens Injured, Netanyahu Vows To Stop Hezbollah Threat

India Squad For South Africa ODI Series Announced: KL Rahul Named Captain As Shubman Gill Misses Out, Check Full Squad List Here

Chilli Spray, Pepper Spray, Broken Barricades, Injured Cops: Delhi Air Pollution Protest at India Gate Turns Violent

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chilli Spray, Pepper Spray, Broken Barricades, Injured Cops: Delhi Air Pollution Protest at India Gate Turns Violent

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chilli Spray, Pepper Spray, Broken Barricades, Injured Cops: Delhi Air Pollution Protest at India Gate Turns Violent
Chilli Spray, Pepper Spray, Broken Barricades, Injured Cops: Delhi Air Pollution Protest at India Gate Turns Violent
Chilli Spray, Pepper Spray, Broken Barricades, Injured Cops: Delhi Air Pollution Protest at India Gate Turns Violent
Chilli Spray, Pepper Spray, Broken Barricades, Injured Cops: Delhi Air Pollution Protest at India Gate Turns Violent

QUICK LINKS