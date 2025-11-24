Chilli Spray, Pepper Spray, Broken Barricades, Injured Cops: Delhi Air Pollution Protest at India Gate Turns Violent

The protest against Delhi’s worsening air pollution spiralled into chaos at India Gate on Sunday, as demonstrators clashed with police, leading to a tense and violent standoff. The protest quickly escalated with chilli spray and peeper spray filling the air, barricades being torn down, and several police personnel sustaining injuries.

The Delhi Coordination Committee for Clean Air, in a statement, said the city’s worsening air quality has become a “serious risk” to public health and alleged that the authorities have failed to address the root causes of pollution.

AQI Worsens to 381; Capital Struggles Under Dense Smog

The national capital woke up to dense smog on Sunday morning as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 381 at 7 am, falling under the ‘very poor’ category despite the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV in effect across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

A layer of thick smog engulfed several areas, showing little to no improvement from Sunday morning’s AQI of 359.

Delhi Air Pollution Protest: Protesters Slam Govt

Demonstrators alleged that the government keeps using “cosmetic measures” like water sprinkling, cloud seeding, and spraying near AQI stations instead of implementing long-term solutions to address the pollution crisis, which is the main reason for air quality continuing to stay in the “severe” category.

The group said, “When the state makes the air itself poisonous, it becomes necessary for people to unite and raise their voices for their own survival.”

What Triggered the Barricade Breach and Scuffle With Cops?

A senior police officer stated that protesters were blocking ambulances and medical staff trying to pass during the protest. Police on the scene had anticipated the potential for conflict and urged the protesters to step back.

“We tried to explain to them that emergency vehicles were stuck and needed clear access, but they refused to move. The situation then turned into a scuffle, and some protesters used chilli powder on our personnel, which is unusual and rare,” the officer said.

He further added, “They refused, broke the barricade, came onto the road, and sat there. When out teams were trying to remove them, some of the protestors attacked police personnel using chilli spray. Three to four personnel sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment.”