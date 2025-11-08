Delhi Air Crisis: Govt Takes Drastic Measures Amid ‘Very Poor’ AQI Levels

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has largely stayed in the ‘very poor’ category over the past week, indicating dangerously high levels of air pollution. The persistent smog and elevated concentrations of pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10 have raised health concerns, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

The government has introduced some anti-pollution measures to curb Delhi’s worsening air quality. According tothe Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Saturday morning, Delhi’s AQI was in the ‘very poor’ category, with the overall air quality index at 355.

At 3 pm, Bawana in Delhi had the worst AQI reading at 410, while in Dwarka, people felt some clean air with an air quality of 201. Here are some measures the government took to curb air pollution in Delhi.

Ban on Entry of Non-Delhi BS-III Goods Vehicles

As part of efforts to combat rising air pollution in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed a ban on the entry of non-Delhi BS-III goods vehicles starting November 1. This measure aims to reduce vehicular emissions, which are a major contributor to the city’s deteriorating air quality.

According to the order, non-Delhi-registered Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) not meeting BS-IV standards will not be allowed to enter Delhi.

Delhi Govt Working Hours Change

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that the working hours of the Delhi government offices and the Delhi Municipal Corporation are being changed as a precautionary measure. The move is aimed at reducing vehicular traffic during peak pollution hours, thereby lowering emissions and helping improve the city’s air quality.

Currently, Delhi government offices operate from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM, while the Delhi Municipal Corporation functions from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM. The mere half-hour difference between their timings contributes to heavy traffic and congestion during the morning and evening peak hours.

Parking Charges Doubled

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation also announced the doubling of parking fees at sites managed by the civic body across the New Delhi area till the revocation of Stage 2 of Grap.

The parking price rise would not be applicable to on-street parking or monthly pass holders.

The new parking charges are now set at Rs 40 per hour for four-wheelers and Rs 20 per hour for two-wheelers. For buses, the fee has been doubled to Rs 300 per hour.

Delhi CM Encourages to Use Carpooling and Public Transport

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged people to use carpooling and other public transport to reduce emissions from their vehicles. She also requested private companies to give Work from Home to employees to reduce air pollution in Delhi.