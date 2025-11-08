LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 anushka sharma Abbas Afridi Bihar elections 2025 air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 anushka sharma Abbas Afridi Bihar elections 2025 air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 anushka sharma Abbas Afridi Bihar elections 2025 air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 anushka sharma Abbas Afridi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 anushka sharma Abbas Afridi Bihar elections 2025 air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 anushka sharma Abbas Afridi Bihar elections 2025 air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 anushka sharma Abbas Afridi Bihar elections 2025 air quality index of delhi PAGASA storm warning Abhishek Sharma al-qaeda Badlapur murder case bihar chief minister name 2025 anushka sharma Abbas Afridi
LIVE TV
Home > delhi > Delhi Air Crisis: Govt Takes Drastic Measures Amid ‘Very Poor’ AQI Levels

Delhi Air Crisis: Govt Takes Drastic Measures Amid ‘Very Poor’ AQI Levels

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has largely stayed in the ‘very poor’ category over the past week, indicating dangerously high levels of air pollution. The government has introduced some anti-pollution measures to curb Delhi’s worsening air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Saturday morning, Delhi’s AQI was in the ‘very poor’ category, with the overall air quality index at 355.

Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has largely stayed in the ‘very poor’ category over the past week,
Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has largely stayed in the ‘very poor’ category over the past week,

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: November 8, 2025 18:03:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Air Crisis: Govt Takes Drastic Measures Amid ‘Very Poor’ AQI Levels

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has largely stayed in the ‘very poor’ category over the past week, indicating dangerously high levels of air pollution. The persistent smog and elevated concentrations of pollutants such as PM2.5 and PM10 have raised health concerns, particularly for children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. 

The government has introduced some anti-pollution measures to curb Delhi’s worsening air quality. According tothe  Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Saturday morning, Delhi’s AQI was in the ‘very poor’ category, with the overall air quality index at 355. 

At 3 pm, Bawana in Delhi had the worst AQI reading at 410, while in Dwarka, people felt some clean air with an air quality of 201. Here are some measures the government took to curb air pollution in Delhi. 

Ban on Entry of Non-Delhi BS-III Goods Vehicles 

As part of efforts to combat rising air pollution in Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has imposed a ban on the entry of non-Delhi BS-III goods vehicles starting November 1. This measure aims to reduce vehicular emissions, which are a major contributor to the city’s deteriorating air quality. 

According to the order, non-Delhi-registered Light Goods Vehicles (LGVs), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs), and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) not meeting BS-IV standards will not be allowed to enter Delhi. 

Delhi Govt Working Hours Change 

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that the working hours of the Delhi government offices and the Delhi Municipal Corporation are being changed as a precautionary measure. The move is aimed at reducing vehicular traffic during peak pollution hours, thereby lowering emissions and helping improve the city’s air quality. 

Currently, Delhi government offices operate from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM, while the Delhi Municipal Corporation functions from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM. The mere half-hour difference between their timings contributes to heavy traffic and congestion during the morning and evening peak hours. 

Parking Charges Doubled 

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation also announced the doubling of parking fees at sites managed by the civic body across the New Delhi area till the revocation of Stage 2 of Grap. 

The parking price rise would not be applicable to on-street parking or monthly pass holders.

The new parking charges are now set at Rs 40 per hour for four-wheelers and Rs 20 per hour for two-wheelers. For buses, the fee has been doubled to Rs 300 per hour. 

 Delhi CM Encourages to Use Carpooling and Public Transport 

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged people to use carpooling and other public transport to reduce emissions from their vehicles. She also requested private companies to give Work from Home to employees to reduce air pollution in Delhi.

First published on: Nov 8, 2025 6:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: air quality index of delhiban on vehiclesCentral Pollution Control BoardDelhi AQIDelhi Pollutionhome-hero-pos-2pollution

RELATED News

Delhi Metro Upgrade: DMRC To Expand Platforms At 32 Stations To Ease Rush Hour Chaos And Cut Congestion

Delhi Cloud Seeding Process Concludes: Rain Likely In Few Hours

Vehicle Ban in Delhi From November 1: List of Vehicles Not Allowed to Enter the City

Delhi Horror: Woman Kills Boyfriend With Help From EX to ‘Teach Him a Lesson’; Poured Ghee & Wine Over Body to Pass it of as Accident

Chhath Puja Holiday in Delhi 2025: Will Offices and Banks Remain Closed? Full Details Here

LATEST NEWS

Bihar Election Shocker: VVPAT Slips Found Dumped In Samastipur, EC Responds

“Terrorists’ bullets will be answered with shells made on Indian soil”: Amit Shah Warns Pakistan, Targets ‘Katta’ Govt

Phones, TV And Comforts: Viral Videos Reveal ‘Luxury Life’ Of Rapists And Criminals At Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Jail

Shashi Tharoor Switches From Parliament To Classroom, Schools Internet With His Viral English Lesson In Style

Delhi Air Crisis: Govt Takes Drastic Measures Amid ‘Very Poor’ AQI Levels

Big Worry For Zohran Mamdani, Elise Stefanik Enters 2026 New York Governor Race, Could Kick Out NYC Mayor Using Rare Power

Delhi Man Builds Rs 2,000 DIY Air Purifier, Slashes AQI From 380 To 50 In Just 15 Minutes

Balloon With ‘Pakistan’ Written On It Found Near Jammu Border; Security Stepped Up

Pakistan Rushes To Copy India’s CDS Model After Operation Sindoor, New CDF Post May Strip Power From President, Asim Munir Tipped For Top Role

IND vs AUS: India Clinch T20I Series 2-1 As Final Match Abandoned Due to Heavy Rain In Brisbane Against Australia

Delhi Air Crisis: Govt Takes Drastic Measures Amid ‘Very Poor’ AQI Levels

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Air Crisis: Govt Takes Drastic Measures Amid ‘Very Poor’ AQI Levels

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Air Crisis: Govt Takes Drastic Measures Amid ‘Very Poor’ AQI Levels
Delhi Air Crisis: Govt Takes Drastic Measures Amid ‘Very Poor’ AQI Levels
Delhi Air Crisis: Govt Takes Drastic Measures Amid ‘Very Poor’ AQI Levels
Delhi Air Crisis: Govt Takes Drastic Measures Amid ‘Very Poor’ AQI Levels

QUICK LINKS