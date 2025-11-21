LIVE TV
Home > delhi > Delhi Crime Alert: Brave 8-Year-Old Fights Off 31-year-old Rapist, Accused Arrested Under POCSO

Delhi Crime Alert: Brave 8-Year-Old Fights Off 31-year-old Rapist, Accused Arrested Under POCSO

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody on Friday for allegedly attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl in North Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, after she accidentally entered his room while playing, police said. The accused grabbed her hand and tried to force her onto a bed, but she resisted, shouted, and pulled his hair, managing to escape and alert her mother, who immediately informed the police, an officer stated.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 21, 2025 23:37:32 IST

Delhi Crime Alert: Brave 8-Year-Old Fights Off 31-year-old Rapist, Accused Arrested Under POCSO

A 31-year-old man was taken into custody on Friday for allegedly attempting to rape an eight-year-old girl in North Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, after she accidentally entered his room while playing, police said.

The girl fought off the attack, freeing herself by pulling the accused’s hair, and ran to alert her mother, who then contacted the police, officials said.

What Happened Before Police Reached the Scene?

Police received a PCR call about the incident on November 18 and dispatched a team, but when they arrived, both the victim and the accused had already been taken to the police station by local residents. 

Who Is the Accused in Delhi’s Shocking Crime?

Officials stated that the accused, Nagar, hails from Paudi Garhwal district in Uttarakhand. He is unmarried and works as a labourer at a steel factory in the Samaypur area of North Delhi. 

How the 8-Year-Old Escaped a Terrifying Attack in Delhi?

Police said the victim lives with her parents in a rented room in a four-storey building. While playing with other children, she entered the accused’s room after the others had left. 

The accused then grabbed her hand and tried to force her onto a bed, but she resisted, shouted, and pulled his hair, managing to escape and alert her mother, who immediately informed the police, an officer stated. 

How Police Arrested Accused in Delhi Case?

According to officials, an FIR has been filed under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The minor was taken to Burari Hospital for a medical examination. 

The accused has been taken into custody; further investigation is ongoing. 

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 11:37 PM IST
Delhi Crime Alert: Brave 8-Year-Old Fights Off 31-year-old Rapist, Accused Arrested Under POCSO

QUICK LINKS