Who Is Rishabh Baisoya? Wanted Fugitive In Rs 13,000 Crore Cocaine Cartel Case, Global Manhunt Launched

Interpol has issued a Red Notice against Rishab Baisoya, a fugitive wanted in connection with the Rs 13,000 crore cocaine cartel case. The incident has sparked an international manhunt, with authorities across countries coordinating to track him down.

According to sources, the special cell has also sought a ‘trial in absentia’ against him. The ‘trial in absentia’ provision under the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) permits a criminal case to move forward and a verdict to be delivered even if the accused is not present in court.

Who Is Rishabh Baisoya?

Rishabh Baisoya is a resident of Pilanji village in Delhi. He is the son of an international drug trafficker, Virendra Baisoya aka Veeru. In 2024, the Delhi Police Special Cell seized drugs worth Rs 13,000 crore that were supplied by Virendra Basoya. Earlier, Delhi Police arrested Jassi, another member of the same syndicate, in Ajnala, Punjab. The drugs were discovered in a Toyota Fortuner SUV that Rishabh Baisoya had lent to Jassi for allegedly ferrying drugs. Rishabh Baisoya has since fled overseas.

What is Interpol’s Red Warrant?

A Red Notice is an alert issued by Interpol asking law enforcement agencies around the world to find and temporarily detain an individual for extradition. It is mainly used for serious offenses such as murder, theft, and corruption. After a Red Notice is issued, it can limit travel, freeze assets, and aid in extradition.