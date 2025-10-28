Delhi Metro Upgrade: DMRC To Expand Platforms At 32 Stations To Ease Rush Hour Chaos And Cut Congestion

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) initiated strategic interventions to alleviate the peak-hour crowding through platform extensions in 32 major metro stations. This massive upgrade is being initiated in view of the ever-increasing ridership, which has put greater pressure on the system’s capacity relative to the busiest corridors.

Including stations into DMRC’s plan for future enhancement of platform lengths will allow longer trains to serve the stations and increase passenger numbers to de-congest the flow of pedestrians during boarding and alighting at any prime station. This is very important in making the metro remain the mobility backbone for the capital.

Blue Line Capacity Surge: Stations and Scope

The main objective of this project is to expand the station at high footfall areas along Blue Line (Line-3), which stretches from the west to link Dwarka with Noida-Vaishali, particularly another high-utilized stretch of the network.

The important stations that have been earmarked for this significant upgrade include Noida Sector-15, 16, 18, Golf Course, and Noida City Centre on Line-3 and Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar, and Preet Vihar online-4. Against a project cost of around ₹5.71 crore, the timeline is ambitious, officially set to last a year till completion from commencement.

DMRC has already started the tendering process, thereby indicating that the project shall be implemented at the fastest pace possible.

Enhanced Commuter Safety and Experience

Beyond the immediate target of decongesting the crowd, the infrastructure modernization would equally ensure substantial benefits relating to the safety and convenience of the passenger.

Less jostling around the platform services reduces the chance of accidents at peak travel periods. The ability to accommodate longer trains means that more passengers can be distributed across more coaches, making the entire journey that much more comfortable and less stressful.

Such a proactive expansion is evidence of DMRC’s commitment to much-towards-user-enhancement during and preparative for future demand by the rapidly growing National Capital Region.

