LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > India > Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’

Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’

The South Central Railway has officially approved the renaming of Aurangabad Railway Station of Nanded Division over South Central Railway to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Chief Public Relations Officer A. Sridhar announced.

Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' (Representational Image)
Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar' (Representational Image)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: October 26, 2025 15:06:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’

The South Central Railway has officially approved the renaming of Aurangabad Railway Station of Nanded Division over South Central Railway to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Chief Public Relations Officer A. Sridhar announced.

According to the official statement, the new station code will now be CPSN.

This change follows the Maharashtra government’s earlier decision to rename Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, honouring the Maratha ruler Sambhaji Maharaj, the elder son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Indian Railways Gears Up For Festive Rush

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is operating at full throttle to handle the massive festive rush during the Diwali and Chhath Puja season. Western Railway General Manager Vivek Kumar Gupta said passenger movement has “significantly increased” due to the ongoing festive period, prompting the railways to add more trains to meet public demand.

“Around 12,000 extra trains will be run by Indian Railways. I am reviewing all the holding areas prepared for the passengers. We are running trains on demand. Around 2,000 extra trains are planned to run on the Western Railways,” Gupta told the media.

Gupta also personally inspected arrangements and preparedness at railway stations across Gujarat to ensure hassle-free travel for passengers amid the festive crowd.

4,493 Special Trains Operated For Diwali Rush

In anticipation of the surge in travellers, the Indian Railways rolled out a comprehensive plan to guarantee a smooth and safe journey during Diwali. Over the last 21 days, the railways operated 4,493 special train trips, averaging 213 trips daily, to help passengers reach home in time for the celebrations.

12,000 Special Trains Planned Over 61 Days

According to an official press release, from October 1 to November 30, the Railways will operate over 12,000 special trains across the country to manage the festive travel rush.

These trains are being run to cater to the increased demand, particularly ahead of Chhath Puja, which holds immense cultural significance in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case, Arrested Techie Claims ‘She Wanted Marriage, Physical Relation’

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 3:06 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aurangabad Railway StationChhatrapati SambhajinagarSouth Central Railway

RELATED News

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case, Arrested Techie Claims ‘She Wanted Marriage, Physical Relation’

JD(U) Expels 11 Leaders, Including Shailesh Kumar, Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Jharkhand Blood Bank Scandal, Five Children Suffering From Thalassemia Test HIV Positive

{OUT} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {43G 19842}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

LATEST NEWS

Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’

BRAZIL FM: TRUMP GAVE INSTRUCTION TO START A BILATERAL NEGOTIATION PROCESS, THAT SHOULD HAPPEN TODAY

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch LaLiga El Clasico Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Love In Full Bloom! Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad’s Winter Romance Sets the Internet Ablaze, Check The Viral Instagram Post

Adventure Bikes in India 2025: 5 Best Picks Under ₹4 Lakh

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2FY26 Profit Slips T ₹4,468 Crore; Asset Quality Improves

EPFO 3.0 Update: How to Withdraw Your PF Directly from ATM Using UAN

Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’
Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’
Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’
Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’

QUICK LINKS