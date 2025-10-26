Aurangabad Railway Station Officially Renamed ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’

The South Central Railway has officially approved the renaming of Aurangabad Railway Station of Nanded Division over South Central Railway to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Chief Public Relations Officer A. Sridhar announced.

According to the official statement, the new station code will now be CPSN.

This change follows the Maharashtra government’s earlier decision to rename Aurangabad city as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, honouring the Maratha ruler Sambhaji Maharaj, the elder son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Indian Railways Gears Up For Festive Rush

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is operating at full throttle to handle the massive festive rush during the Diwali and Chhath Puja season. Western Railway General Manager Vivek Kumar Gupta said passenger movement has “significantly increased” due to the ongoing festive period, prompting the railways to add more trains to meet public demand.

“Around 12,000 extra trains will be run by Indian Railways. I am reviewing all the holding areas prepared for the passengers. We are running trains on demand. Around 2,000 extra trains are planned to run on the Western Railways,” Gupta told the media.

Gupta also personally inspected arrangements and preparedness at railway stations across Gujarat to ensure hassle-free travel for passengers amid the festive crowd.

4,493 Special Trains Operated For Diwali Rush

In anticipation of the surge in travellers, the Indian Railways rolled out a comprehensive plan to guarantee a smooth and safe journey during Diwali. Over the last 21 days, the railways operated 4,493 special train trips, averaging 213 trips daily, to help passengers reach home in time for the celebrations.

12,000 Special Trains Planned Over 61 Days

According to an official press release, from October 1 to November 30, the Railways will operate over 12,000 special trains across the country to manage the festive travel rush.

These trains are being run to cater to the increased demand, particularly ahead of Chhath Puja, which holds immense cultural significance in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

