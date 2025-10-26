LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case Afghanistan news AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Canada tariffs Gaza Nuseirat strike gaza ceasefire Australia Women Cricket Team
LIVE TV
Home > India > Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case, Arrested Techie Claims ‘She Wanted Marriage, Physical Relation’

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case, Arrested Techie Claims ‘She Wanted Marriage, Physical Relation’

As her family members stated she had discussed her fears with them regarding the obsessive character of Prashant but they had hopes that he would change and they did not report the police.

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide case, Arrested Techie Claims ‘She Wanted Marriage, Physical Relation'. (Image Credit: ANI)
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide case, Arrested Techie Claims ‘She Wanted Marriage, Physical Relation'. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 26, 2025 14:03:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case, Arrested Techie Claims ‘She Wanted Marriage, Physical Relation’

The Maharashtra case has been an eye opener tragedy in the country following a young doctor, Dr. Pallavi Bankar reportedly took her own life following the months of harassment by software engineer. The accused Prashant Bankar has been arrested on charges of abetment to suicide and harassment after some evidence had been found out that he was pressuring Pallavi to marry him and have a physical relationship with her against her will.

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide case, Arrested Techie Claims ‘She Wanted Marriage, Physical Relation’

According to the police authorities, the two had known each other for a number of years but Pallavi had rejected his constant advances. Prashant pursued her despite her rejection and sent threatening text messaging and emotionally abused her. They say that the stress at all times drove her into severe mental problems that led to the tragedy. Recently, there has been a new development in the case where the accused techie’s sister said that Pallavi was the one who asked to marry, not the other way round. According to investigators, Pallavi has been emotionally harassed for a long time. As her family members stated she had discussed her fears with them regarding the obsessive character of Prashant but they had hopes that he would change and they did not report the police. Her relatives and peers used to describe her as an intelligent and gifted doctor, who was kind and had a bright future ahead of her. The case has elicited a fair share of outrage and people have argued that there ought to have been stricter actions on stalkers and harassers especially in a case that involved a professional woman.

Maharashtra Police On Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case Investigation

Maharashtra police have assured that they will carry out a thorough investigation because emotional and mental harassment may be as inhumane as physical abuse. The women rights groups have demanded better laws that touch on emotional abuse and more awareness. The case is a tragic example of why society needs to take the problem of harassment seriously and act upon the victims before it is too late. The loss of Pallavi is one bitter lesson of how simple obsession and harassment can destroy lives and families. 

Also Read: Jharkhand Blood Bank Scandal, Five Children Suffering From Thalassemia Test HIV Positive

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 2:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Arrested techie Prashant BankarDr Pallavi BankarMaharashtra DoctorMaharashtra Doctor SuicideMaharashtra Doctor Suicide CaseMaharashtra Doctor Suicide case Arrested Techiemaharashtra-policePrashant Bankar

RELATED News

PM Kisan 21st Installment: Will Chhath Puja Bring Farmers’ Rs 2,000 Payment?

JD(U) Expels 11 Leaders, Including Shailesh Kumar, Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

Jharkhand Blood Bank Scandal, Five Children Suffering From Thalassemia Test HIV Positive

{OUT} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (26.10.2025) LIVE: Assam State Lottery Sunday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[OUT] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (26-10-2025): 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {43G 19842}- Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

LATEST NEWS

BRAZIL FM: TRUMP GAVE INSTRUCTION TO START A BILATERAL NEGOTIATION PROCESS, THAT SHOULD HAPPEN TODAY

Bencic tames Noskova to win Tokyo title 10 years after heartbreak

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch LaLiga El Clasico Live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Love In Full Bloom! Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad’s Winter Romance Sets the Internet Ablaze, Check The Viral Instagram Post

Adventure Bikes in India 2025: 5 Best Picks Under ₹4 Lakh

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case, Arrested Techie Claims ‘She Wanted Marriage, Physical Relation’

Trump reverses Biden-era rules on copper smelters

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2FY26 Profit Slips T ₹4,468 Crore; Asset Quality Improves

EPFO 3.0 Update: How to Withdraw Your PF Directly from ATM Using UAN

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case, Arrested Techie Claims ‘She Wanted Marriage, Physical Relation’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case, Arrested Techie Claims ‘She Wanted Marriage, Physical Relation’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case, Arrested Techie Claims ‘She Wanted Marriage, Physical Relation’
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case, Arrested Techie Claims ‘She Wanted Marriage, Physical Relation’
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case, Arrested Techie Claims ‘She Wanted Marriage, Physical Relation’
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide Case, Arrested Techie Claims ‘She Wanted Marriage, Physical Relation’

QUICK LINKS