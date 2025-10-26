Jharkhand Blood Bank Scandal, Five Children Suffering From Thalassemia Test HIV Positive.

In a disturbing event in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand state, five children suffering from thalassemia, have tested positive for HIV after receiving blood transfusions at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital, a government hospital.

The issue came to light when the family of the 7 year old stated that HIV positive blood was transfused to him at the blood bank and additional investigation as to clinical history revealed that four other thalassemic patients also tested positive for HIV, all of whom had been receiving interval blood transfusions at the same government hospital. In response, the government of Jharkhand promptly sent a five member medical team headed by Director of Health Services, Dr Dinesh Kumar, to investigate the allegations. Upon their inspection he is said to have found an insufficient quality of blood in the blood bank utilized at the facility, leading to an immediate remedy. The blood bank has now been put into emergency operations mode, operating only to the most critical patients for the coming days.

Jharkhand Government Response To Blood Bank Scandal

The safety and quality of blood transfusions or their use at government hospitals have become an issue of public concern and health care workers anxiety due to this incident. The Jharkhand government has assured the people that they will take measures to prevent recurrence, such as the introduction of better blood donation screening and random audits of blood banks. The families of the victims expect nothing less than justice and responsibility to be taken for this outrageous carelessness.

