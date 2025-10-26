LIVE TV
Home > India > Jharkhand Blood Bank Scandal, Five Children Suffering From Thalassemia Test HIV Positive

Jharkhand Blood Bank Scandal, Five Children Suffering From Thalassemia Test HIV Positive

In Jharkhand's Chaibasa, blood transfusions tainted with HIV at a government hospital resulted in a positive HIV test for five thalassemia affected children. The occurrence has led to a government inquiry, and the issue of blood safety and hospital negligence has been raised to a serious level.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 26, 2025 10:12:42 IST

In a disturbing event in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand state, five children suffering from thalassemia, have tested positive for HIV after receiving blood transfusions at Chaibasa Sadar Hospital, a government hospital.

The issue came to light when the family of the 7 year old stated that HIV positive blood was transfused to him at the blood bank and additional investigation as to clinical history revealed that four other thalassemic patients also tested positive for HIV, all of whom had been receiving interval blood transfusions at the same government hospital. In response, the government of Jharkhand promptly sent a five member medical team headed by Director of Health Services, Dr Dinesh Kumar, to investigate the allegations. Upon their inspection he is said to have found an insufficient quality of blood in the blood bank utilized at the facility, leading to an immediate remedy. The blood bank has now been put into emergency operations mode, operating only to the most critical patients for the coming days. 

Jharkhand Government Response To Blood Bank Scandal

The safety and quality of blood transfusions or their use at government hospitals have become an issue of public concern and health care workers anxiety due to this incident. The Jharkhand government has assured the people that they will take measures to prevent recurrence, such as the introduction of better blood donation screening and random audits of blood banks. The families of the victims expect nothing less than justice and responsibility to be taken for this outrageous carelessness.

First published on: Oct 26, 2025 10:12 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

QUICK LINKS