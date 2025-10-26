Who Is Gopal Badane? Maharashtra Cop Arrested Over Alleged Rape Of Satara Woman Doctor

Who is Gopal Badane?
Gopal Badane, a Police Sub-Inspector who is pledged to enforce the law, is the centre-stage of one of the most heart wrenching scandals in Maharashtra. Instead of defending citizens, the accused male is accused of betraying the oath of his duty.
Gopal Badane is accused of raping a woman, Who was government doctor in Satara, a crime that left her at a dead end. Days of speculation and anger were finally over when the suspended officer finally handed himself up at the Phaltan Rural Police Station on October 25, 2025.
His arrest was the dramatic drop of uniformed authority to accused criminal. To most, the case of Badane is a chilling account that power in the hands of the unchecked is predatory. The badge which used to be a symbol of protection now dangles in a tainted way, a nightmare, a symbol of how trust may be turned into a weapon in the most inexcusable manner.
Gopal Badane, a former Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) based in Maharashtra, has been subjected to sharp scrutiny after allegedly raping a woman government doctor repeatedly in Satara district.
He surrendered to himself at the Phaltan Rural Police Station on October 25, 2025, and was arrested. Since his name had come up during the investigation, Badane had been suspended within a short period of time.
Allegations Against Gopal Badane, The Police Inspector In Maharashtra Woman Suicide Case
- The 28-year-old woman doctor, posted at a government hospital in Phaltan, was found dead by suicide in a hotel room on October 23, 2025.
- In a suicide note written on her palm, she accused Gopal Badane of raping her multiple times over several months.
- Investigators stated that the doctor had been under immense mental stress due to Badane’s repeated assaults and threats.
- The note also mentioned a second accused, software engineer Prashant Bankar, who allegedly harassed her emotionally.
Gopal Badane’s Role Under Tight Scrutiny
Badane’s Role Under Scrutiny Shocks and is still not out of it, because authorities have reported that Gopal Badane, a former trusted Police Sub-Inspector, supposedly used his work association with the doctor to bully and intimidate her.
According to police informants, he continued to contact the victim frequently and he used his leverage to silence her out. And that is not the end of the story, now detectives are posing an unpleasant question: did other officers consciously ignore her as she kept raising alarm? As the investigation goes on, it dawns with a chill that in some cases the very badge that is intended to guard can conceal power which feeds on the helpless.
Maharashtra Woman Doctor’s Family Allegations and Demands
The victim’s family has alleged that she was under constant pressure from police and local politicians to alter post-mortem and medical reports during her duties.
Relatives claimed she had complained multiple times to senior officials about harassment by Badane, but no action was taken.
The family has demanded capital punishment for both accused.
“She complained multiple times about harassment, but her grievances were not addressed,” said one relative.
