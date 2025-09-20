LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul Hindu Woman death Keshav Thalwal case gurugram news deepika padukone donald trump afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Economy > Kerala Beats US? Shashi Tharoor Reveals How The South Indian State Surpasses America In Key Development Indicators

Kerala Beats US? Shashi Tharoor Reveals How The South Indian State Surpasses America In Key Development Indicators

Kerala has surpassed the United States in key human development metrics, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted in a post. Tharoor shared data showing Kerala’s higher literacy, lower infant and maternal mortality, and minimal multidimensional poverty. Only GDP and life expectancy remain in the U.S.’s favor, underscoring Kerala’s striking social progress.

Kerala outperforms the U.S. in literacy, health, and poverty indices, Shashi Tharoor calls it the “real Kerala story.” Photo: X.
Kerala outperforms the U.S. in literacy, health, and poverty indices, Shashi Tharoor calls it the “real Kerala story.” Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 20, 2025 15:05:03 IST

Kerala has outperformed the United States on several critical human development indicators, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared in a recent social media post, describing it as the “real Kerala story.” The Thiruvananthapuram parliamentarian shared a comparative chart highlighting how the southern Indian state has overtaken the world’s largest economy in multiple indices.

Kerala Outshines the US in Four Major Indicators

According to the data shared by Tharoor, Kerala leads the US in literacy rate, infant mortality, maternal mortality, and multidimensional poverty. Only two indicators—GDP and life expectancy—remain higher in the United States, though the gap in life expectancy is narrow.

Kerala records a literacy rate of 96.2 percent, far exceeding the US figure of 79 percent.

The state’s infant mortality rate stands at 5 per 1,000 live births, compared to 5.6 in the US (2022 data).

Kerala reports a maternal mortality rate of 18 per 100,000 live births, while the US rate is 22.3.

Kerala’s multidimensional poverty level is just 0.55 percent, sharply lower than the US figure of 5.68 percent (2024).

By contrast, the US maintains an edge in life expectancy, with an average of 79.6 years against Kerala’s 74 years, and a vastly larger GDP – 30.51 trillion dollars compared to Kerala’s 67.90 billion dollars.

Shashi Tharoor Calls It A Real Kerala Story 

Tharoor noted that he first drew parallels between Kerala and the United States nearly three decades ago.

“In my 1997 book India From Midnight to the Millennium, I made a comparison between the human development indicators of Kerala and the United States, pointing out that Kerala’s were on par with the most developed country on Earth, at one-twentieth the per capita income,” he recalled.

He added that the latest figures validate his earlier assessment. “Today, as the chart below indicates, Kerala has actually overtaken the US on several indices, including literacy rate, maternal and infant mortality, and incidence of poverty. For more, read this excellent article on ‘the real Kerala story’,” Tharoor wrote.

The statistics cited by Tharoor are from India’s NITI Aayog and other recent international datasets. 

Also Read: ‘Real Kerala Story’: Muslim Panchayat Member Becomes ‘Son’ For Hindu Woman, Performs Her Last Rites | Watch

Tags: Kerala newsshashi tharoorus news

RELATED News

Kid Gets Emotional, Started Crying In Front Of Modi In Gujarat, PM Modi Promises ‘Mai Tumhe Chitthi Likhunga’
Telangana: DRI officials seize 12 Kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 12 cr at Hyderabad Airport
Gujarat Shocker: Sister-In-Law, Three Others Force Woman Into Boiling Oil To Prove Fidelity, FIR Lodged
Gujarat: 50 detained after stone-pelting incident in Vadodara
7 Human Skulls, 100 Bones Found At Banglagudde, Dharmasthala: Petitioners Urged To Submit Independent Proof

LATEST NEWS

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day
Kerala Beats US? Shashi Tharoor Reveals How The South Indian State Surpasses America In Key Development Indicators
"Hindi Films fail to depict the true heroism of Mumbai Police," says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis
'Jolly LLB 3' box office day 1: Akshay, Arshad's comedy opens with Rs 12.50 crore
Who Is Shyamkanu Mahanta, Who Is Facing Backlash Over Zubeen Garg’s Tragic Death?
Capex, Opex subsidies in Rs 1,500 Cr Critical Mineral Recycling Scheme to boost infra: IESA
TCS Bags Second-Highest H-1B Visa Approvals In 2025, This Company Tops The List, Name Is…
I'm one of the best spinners in India, says Gujarat Titans' Sai Kishore
The Pocket-Sized Gadget That Can Translate Any Language
Can You Increase Your Height? This Chinese Teen Grew Taller, What Happened Next Will Shock You
Kerala Beats US? Shashi Tharoor Reveals How The South Indian State Surpasses America In Key Development Indicators

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala Beats US? Shashi Tharoor Reveals How The South Indian State Surpasses America In Key Development Indicators

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kerala Beats US? Shashi Tharoor Reveals How The South Indian State Surpasses America In Key Development Indicators
Kerala Beats US? Shashi Tharoor Reveals How The South Indian State Surpasses America In Key Development Indicators
Kerala Beats US? Shashi Tharoor Reveals How The South Indian State Surpasses America In Key Development Indicators
Kerala Beats US? Shashi Tharoor Reveals How The South Indian State Surpasses America In Key Development Indicators

QUICK LINKS