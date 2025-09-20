LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Real Kerala Story’: Muslim Panchayat Member Becomes ‘Son’ For Hindu Woman, Performs Her Last Rites | Watch

'Real Kerala Story': Muslim Panchayat Member Becomes 'Son' For Hindu Woman, Performs Her Last Rites | Watch

Muslim panchayat member T. Safeer in Kerala performed the last rites of Hindu woman Rakhi, fulfilling her final wish. Netizens praised his compassion, calling it a true example of Kerala’s secular spirit, humanity, and communal harmony.

Muslim panchayat member T. Safeer performs the last rites of a Hindu woman (Screengrab: IG/indians)
Muslim panchayat member T. Safeer performs the last rites of a Hindu woman (Screengrab: IG/indians)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: September 20, 2025 13:03:38 IST

In a touching act of humanity and communal harmony, Muslim panchayat member T. Safeer of Thiruvananthapuram conducted the last rites of Rakhi, a 44-year-old Hindu woman from Chhattisgarh, after her last wish when there was no relative around.

Rakhi, who has been at the Benedict Menni Psycho Social Rehabilitation Centre for more than two years, was fighting advanced-stage liver and breast cancer. As her condition worsened, she made a humble yet meaningful request to have her last rites performed following Hindu rituals. Having no family members who could be traced, the onus fell upon Safeer, who willingly obliged.

“Always felt that if a last wish is made, especially by a person so fragile, we need to respect it,” Safeer explained to Indian Express. Under the guidance of staff at Shanti Theeram crematorium, he conducted the rituals with tenderness, humility, and devotion, making Rakhi’s last moments dignified. This was not the first instance of Safeer crossing religious boundaries to do something so kind; two weeks ago, he had performed the last rites of another Hindu lady, Sudakshina, whose family was unable to do the rituals.

Watch here:

The Real Kerala story: Netizens hailed 

Safeer’s act has touched hearts on social media, with netizens hailing him and the spirit of secularism in Kerala. One of the Instagram users commented, “We are all siblings in mankind, irrespective of whether we are Muslim or Hindu.” Another commented, “True Kerala tale. That’s why its literacy percentage is high.” Countless others praised his deed as an exemplary act of kindness and communal harmony, for example, “My Kerala, 100% literate sir,” and, “That’s why Kerala is more advanced than the country.”

In spite of all the viral fame, Safeer is still unassuming. “It’s alarming that something so simple is now considered remarkable,” he said. “When I was growing up, these were ordinary acts of kindness. My religion has taught me to treat the human body with the utmost respect, even if it’s your close relative or total stranger.

During a period when religious conflicts tend to lead the headlines, Safeer’s action stands as a powerful reminder of what really counts the reverence for human life and the strength of simple, unselfish goodness. In Kerala, this humility has been an inspiration, earning its citizens and others throughout the state and the world praise for witnessing and honouring the genuine spirit of humanity.

ALSO READ: Watch: Forced To Drink Urine, Wash Shoes: Uttarakhand Man Alleges Police Torture In Viral Video

'Real Kerala Story': Muslim Panchayat Member Becomes 'Son' For Hindu Woman, Performs Her Last Rites | Watch

'Real Kerala Story': Muslim Panchayat Member Becomes 'Son' For Hindu Woman, Performs Her Last Rites | Watch

QUICK LINKS