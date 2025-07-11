LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Live TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul balochistan Angela Suzanne Paxton 14 minors pregnant Former FBI Director James Comey Ken Paxton Iran travel ban Allen and Company Sun Valley Conference canada hul
Home > Economy > Storm Ahead As Monsoon & Market Shocks May Ignite Inflation Surge, Union Bank Says

Storm Ahead As Monsoon & Market Shocks May Ignite Inflation Surge, Union Bank Says

India’s wholesale inflation is expected to climb to 0.80% year-on-year in June 2025, up from 0.39% in May, driven largely by monthly increases in food, fuel, and core prices.

Ahead of Mansoon Season Food Prices May Rise ( Image: ANI)

Published By: Deepak Agrahari
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 11:50:30 IST

After cooling off in May, India’s wholesale inflation is expected to have picked up pace again in June 2025. According to a report by Union Bank of India, wholesale price inflation (WPI) likely rose to 0.80% year-on-year in June, up from 0.39% in May, due to a month-on-month increase in food, fuel, and core inflation (excluding excessive volatile commodities i.e., Food and Energy).

The report also mentioned that trade tension, geopolitical uncertainty, and the unpredictable behavior of the monsoon remain key concerns, as they could significantly impact food prices and global commodities, potentially driving inflation.

“June’25 WPI likely spiked due to commodity prices led rise in core inflation, Wholesale Price Index (WPI), as per our projections, reversed from the recent low of 0.39 per cent in May’25 and accelerated to 0.80 per cent (y/y) in June’25” report stated as per ANI.

 Inflation Eases In May

Official data released by the Government of India in last month, showed that WPI had dropped to 0.39% in May, compared to 0.85% in April and 2.74% in May 2024. The decline was driven by lower prices in food items, manufactured products, and fuel. However, industry experts say this easing may have been short-lived.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry had stated that May’s modest inflation was due to rising prices in categories such as manufactured food products, electricity, chemicals, transport equipment, and non-food articles—despite broader deflation in vegetables and fuel.

Price May Go Higher

Union Bank’s report warned that while the overall WPI inflation remains moderate, several risks could push prices higher in the coming months.

Global commodity price volatility, driven by trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty, remains a key concern. The report also flagged the monsoon’s progress as a crucial factor—any weather-related disruptions could lead to a spike in agricultural commodity prices.

Food and Fuel Prices: Mixed Signals

According to the report, core WPI inflation rose significanlty from 0.86% in May to 1.63% in June. While food inflation moderated on a year-on-year basis, there was a month-on-month uptick. Food WPI dropped to 0.60% in June from 1.72% in May, indicating some relief for consumers. However, vegetable prices continued to see deflation, falling 21.62% in May after a 18.26% drop in April.

Fuel and power continued in the deflationary path, but the decline slowed. Fuel WPI in June was estimated at -1.82%, compared to -3.87% in May, reflecting a slight firming up of global energy prices.

(With ANI Inputs)

 Also Read: Texas AG Ken Paxton And Angela Paxton’s $6 Mn Divorce Reveals Million-Dollar Secrets — What’s Really At Stake?

Tags: inflationunion bank of india reportwpi inflation

More News

Adani Bets Big on Healthcare: Rs 60,000 Cr for Tech-Led AI Hospitals
Shubhanshu Shukla, Axiom-4 Crew To Return From International Space Station on July 14: Axiom
Ghee In Coffee: The Ayurvedic Hack Celebs Swear By For Gut Health And Energy
Home Loans In India: Unlock Wealth, Win Tax, And Work Your Way To Ownership
Bangladesh Strips “Sir” From Female Officials
Israel Says Iran Could Still Access Buried Uranium at US-Bombed Nuclear Sites
51,000 Government Job Letters To Be Issued By PM Modi In 16th Rozgar Mela
Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd. IPO Opens: Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe
Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan ‘X’ Fans Review: A Heartfelt Yet Flawed Blindfolded Romantic Drama
BJP Accepts The Resignation of Telangana MLA T Raja Singh, Rejects The Reasons Cited In The Letter

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?