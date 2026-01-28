LIVE TV
Economic Survey Ahead Of Union Budget 2026: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Where To Download PDF

Economic Survey Ahead Of Union Budget 2026: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Where To Download PDF

The Department of Economic Affairs under the Ministry of Finance prepared the survey, which the Chief Economic Adviser directed to analyze essential macroeconomic indicators, including GDP growth and inflation patterns and fiscal conditions and sector performance and employment and trade.

(Image Credit: @nsitharamanoffc via X)
(Image Credit: @nsitharamanoffc via X)

Published: January 28, 2026 18:05:52 IST

Economic Survey Ahead Of Union Budget 2026: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Where To Download PDF

The Economic Survey 2026 serves as a major pre-Budget document in India, which assesses the country’s economic performance from the last year while providing information that will shape the Union Budget for 2026-27. The document functions as an economic report card and a policymaking guide, which assists Parliament and stakeholders in comprehending the broader economic situation before funding decisions and policy decisions take place.

Economic Survey Ahead Of Union Budget 2026: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming

The Economic Survey for this year will be presented to Parliament on January 29 2026 at 11 AM IST during the Budget Session which started on January 28 and will continue until April 2. The presentation will occur before the Union Budget speech which is scheduled for February 1 and will establish the budget debate framework by presenting essential economic challenges and opportunities. Viewers can watch the live coverage on official channels such as Sansad TV and Doordarshan while the government digital platforms and official Union Budget website will provide online access to the proceedings beginning.

Economic Survey Ahead Of Union Budget 2026: Where To Download PDF

The complete report will become publicly accessible after the Economic Survey has been presented to Parliament. The PDF will be available for download through the official Union Budget portal at indiabudget.gov.in which enables researchers and analysts and business leaders and citizens to access the comprehensive findings and data. The Economic Survey release occurs before the budget presentation which shows how the government predicts economic growth while explaining its main policy targets and current economic conditions.

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 6:05 PM IST
Economic Survey Ahead Of Union Budget 2026: When And Where To Watch Live Streaming, Where To Download PDF

