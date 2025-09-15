The Deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the fiscal year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) is September 15, 2025. Despite rising discontent among tax payers and chartered accountants, the government has confirmed that there will be no further extension.

What’s Causing The Pressure?

The utility for audit reporting and technical schema changes were released later than usual, leaving less time for preparatory work, especially for audit accounts. External Factors:- Changes in GST rules (GST 2.0) require businesses to adjust their accounting and ERP systems, while floods and poor internet connectivity in some regions have disrupted normal work flows.

What The CA Community is Requesting

Extended deadline for non audited ITRs to October 30, 2025, and for audited ITRs to December 31, 2025. More Time for Technical Delays- Provide a brief buffer to allow for accurate returns rather than rushed or error prone submissions.

Government Response

The finance ministry and income tax department have reiterated that the deadline remains September 15, 2025, and no further extension is being considered. Tax payers are advised to really only on official updates and use the helpdesk support for any issues.

Implications of Missing the Deadline

Certain losses may not be carried forward if the deadline is missed. Potential Scrutiny- Inaccurate returns due to missing information may lead to scrutiny.

What Taxpayers and CAs Can Do Now

Rely only on official updates and avoid social media rumors. Prioritize Audits:- If audits are involved, prioritize those cases and document efforts.

Conclusion

As the September 15, 2025, income tax filling deadline draws near, taxpayers and CAs continue to face challenges like portal glitches, late utility releases, and GST related updates. Despite widespread appeals and social media outcry, the government has made it clear that no deadline extension will be granted this year. This puts immense pressure on individuals and businesses to file their documents, and ensure compliance to safeguard their financial records and maintain a clean tax history, staying prepared for future assessments and refunds.