Income Tax Filing 2025: Why Taxpayers and CAs are Calling For An Extension
Home > Economy > Income Tax Filing 2025: Why Taxpayers and CAs are Calling For An Extension

The deadline for feeling income tax returns for the physical year 2024 to 25 is September 15, 2025. Despite challenges such as portal glitches, delayed utilities, and GST changes the government has confirmed no further extension. Tax payers and CAs are advised to file early and really on official updates to avoid penalties and delays. Missing the deadline may result in penalties, delayed refunds, and loss of ability to carry forward losses.

Published By: Akriti Kaul
Published: September 15, 2025 20:48:59 IST

The Deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the fiscal year 2024-25 (Assessment Year 2025-26) is September 15, 2025. Despite rising discontent among tax payers and chartered accountants, the government has confirmed that there will be no further extension.

What’s Causing The Pressure?

  • Portal Glitches:- The income tax e-filling portal if experience is technical issues, including slow loading, difficulty downloading critical statements like AIS (Annual Information Statement) and TIS, and delays in reflecting 26AS data. 
  • Delayed Utilities and Schema:- The utility for audit reporting and technical schema changes were released later than usual, leaving less time for preparatory work, especially for audit accounts.
  • External Factors:- Changes in GST rules (GST 2.0) require businesses to adjust their accounting and ERP systems, while floods and poor internet connectivity in some regions have disrupted normal work flows. 

What The CA Community is Requesting 

  • Deadline Extension- Extended deadline for non audited ITRs to October 30, 2025, and for audited ITRs to December 31, 2025. 
  • More Time for Technical Delays- Provide a brief buffer to allow for accurate returns rather than rushed or error prone submissions. 

Government Response

The finance ministry and income tax department have reiterated that the deadline remains September 15, 2025, and no further extension is being considered. Tax payers are advised to really only on official updates and use the helpdesk support for any issues. 

Implications of Missing the Deadline 

  • Penalties- Up to Rs. 5,000 for informed above Rs. 5 lakh and Rs 1,000 for lower incomes. 
  • Delay in Tax Refunds- Missing the Deadline may delay tax refunds.
  • Loss of Ability to Carry Forward Losses- Certain losses may not be carried forward if the deadline is missed. 
  • Potential Scrutiny- Inaccurate returns due to missing information may lead to scrutiny. 

What Taxpayers and CAs Can Do Now 

  • File Early:- Avoid last minute bottlenecks by filing early. 
  • Keep Documents Ready:- Ensure all documents, including AIS, TIS, 26AS, and audit reports, are ready in advance. 
  • Use Official Updates:- Rely only on official updates and avoid social media rumors. 
  • Prioritize Audits:- If audits are involved, prioritize those cases and document efforts.

Conclusion

As the September 15, 2025, income tax filling deadline draws near, taxpayers and CAs continue to face challenges like portal glitches, late utility releases, and GST related updates. Despite widespread appeals and social media outcry, the government has made it clear that no deadline extension will be granted this year. This puts immense pressure on individuals and businesses to file their documents, and ensure compliance to safeguard their financial records and maintain a clean tax history, staying prepared for future assessments and refunds.

