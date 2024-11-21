CBSE Announces 2024-25 Class 10 Board Exam Date Sheet; Find Out How To Access

CBSE officially released the date sheet for the Class 10 board exams for the 2024-2025 academic year On Wednesday.

On Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) officially released the date sheet for the Class 10 board exams for the 2024-2025 academic year. This announcement is a significant step for students, as it provides them with ample time to prepare for the upcoming exams.

For the first time, the CBSE has issued the date sheet 86 days ahead of the exams, a move that is sure to bring relief to students who now have more time to plan their revision. This is a marked improvement compared to previous years when the board issued the schedule closer to the exam dates. The release of the Class 10 timetable comes 23 days earlier than last year’s date sheet.

Exam Dates and Schedule

According to the official schedule, the CBSE Class 10 exams will begin on February 15, 2025, and will conclude on March 18, 2025. The detailed timetable includes a range of subjects across various streams, including languages, science, mathematics, and vocational subjects. Here’s a look at the key dates for the Class 10 exams:

February 15, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 101: English (Communicative) 184: English (Language and Literature)

February 17, 2025 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 036: Hindustani Music (Performing) 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 131: Rai 132: Gurung 133: Tamang 134: Sherpa 254: Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy 418: Physical Activity Trainer

February 18, 2025 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 403: Security 404: Automotive 405: Introduction to Financial Markets 406: Introduction to Tourism 407: Beauty & Wellness 408: Agriculture 409: Food Production 410: Front Office Operations 411: Banking & Insurance 412: Marketing & Sales 414: Apparel 415: Multimedia 416: Multi-Skill Foundation Course 419: Data Science 420: Electronics & Hardware Foundation Skill for Sciences Design Thinking and Innovation

February 22, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 018: French 119: Sanskrit (Communicative) 122: Sanskrit

February 25, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 087: Social Science

March 1, 2025 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM 049: Painting

March 10, 2025 10:30 AM – 1:30 PM 041: Mathematics Standard 241: Mathematics Basic

March 18, 2025 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Computer Applications Information Technology Artificial Intelligence



The full Class 10 timetable includes all subjects, with specific details on the exam duration for each paper.

Class 12 Exam Dates Released Simultaneously

Along with the Class 10 schedule, the CBSE also released the Class 12 examination date sheet. The Class 12 board exams will begin on February 15, 2025, and run until April 4, 2025. This gives ample time for both Class 10 and Class 12 students to organize their exam preparation strategies.

How to Access and Download the CBSE Exam Timetable

Students can easily access and download the CBSE date sheet by following these steps:

Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, look for the link to the CBSE Datesheet 2025 for both Classes 10 and 12. Click on the link to view the exam dates in a PDF file. Download the PDF and print a copy for your reference.

This ensures that students are well-prepared for their exams, with a clear roadmap of when each subject will be examined.

CBSE Exam Scale: A Look at the Numbers

The 2024-25 CBSE board exams will be conducted for nearly 44 lakh students, both in India and overseas. These exams will take place at approximately 8,000 schools across the country and abroad, reflecting the large scale of this national examination.

With the earlier-than-usual release of the exam schedule, students now have more time to plan and strategize their study plans, aiming to achieve their best performance in these crucial exams.

