IIM Calcutta to Release CAT 2024 Answer Key: Everything You Need to Know

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is set to release the answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta is set to release the answer key for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 on November 29. Candidates who appeared for the exam, held on November 24, can access the provisional answer key and their individual response sheets on the official website, iimcat.ac.in. This will enable aspirants to evaluate their performance and estimate their scores ahead of the official results.

Over 3.29 Lakh Candidates Appeared

This year, CAT 2024 witnessed a robust turnout, with approximately 3.29 lakh candidates appearing for the highly competitive exam. The test was conducted in three sessions:

Session 1: 8:30 am to 10:30 am

8:30 am to 10:30 am Session 2: 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm

12:30 pm to 2:30 pm Session 3: 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm

A significant change this year was the increase in the number of questions, from 66 to 68, while the Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) section did not feature any questions, a deviation from previous formats.

How to Download the CAT 2024 Answer Key

To access the answer key and response sheet, candidates must follow these steps:

Visit the official CAT website: iimcat.ac.in. Click on the link titled ‘CAT Answer Key 2024.’ You will be redirected to the login page. Enter your user ID and password. Once logged in, the CAT Answer Key 2024 will appear on your screen. Download and save the document for reference.

This allows candidates to verify their responses with the provisional answer key for their respective session.

Steps to Calculate CAT 2024 Scores and Percentile

Using the response sheet and answer key, candidates can estimate their scores and percentile by following a systematic process:

Calculate Mean and Standard Deviation (SD): For each session (morning, afternoon, and evening), determine the mean (M) and SD of the raw scores in the Quantitative Ability (QA) section.

section. For example, let the morning session scores have: Mean = M1 Standard Deviation = S1 Then, G1 = M1 + S1.

Repeat for Other Sessions: Perform the same calculation for the afternoon and evening sessions (e.g., M2 + S2 for the afternoon session). Overall Mean and SD: Calculate the combined mean and SD of raw scores for all three slots. Top 0.1% Scores: Identify the mean raw score for the top 0.1% of candidates in the QA section for the morning session (denoted as M10.1).

Repeat this step for all three slots.

By analyzing their responses and applying these calculations, candidates can estimate their normalized scores and overall percentile in the exam.

The release of the answer key is a crucial step in the CAT examination process, offering transparency and empowering candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional key. Any objections raised will be reviewed, and a final answer key will be issued before the announcement of results.

What’s Next for CAT 2024 Candidates?

The CAT results are expected in January 2025, following which candidates can begin applying to postgraduate management programs at top IIMs and other leading business schools across India. The release of the answer key marks a significant milestone, helping candidates prepare for the next phase of their academic journey.