The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024 results have been officially released. Candidates who participated in the exam can now check their scores on the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) at natboard.edu.in. This guide provides all the steps to check your NEET PG 2024 results and important details about the next steps in the admission process.

NEET PG 2024 Results: Key Details

The NEET PG 2024 results were announced by NBEMS, and the marks obtained by the candidates are now available online. However, detailed scorecards, including individual scores and percentile rankings, will be released on August 30, 2024. Until then, candidates can view the marks they have secured.

NBEMS has also published the cut-off marks for various categories. Candidates who meet or exceed these cut-off scores are eligible to participate in the NEET PG counselling process for postgraduate medical admissions.

Steps to Check Your NEET PG 2024 Result Online

To view your NEET PG 2024 results, follow these steps:

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. Navigate to the NEET PG result section on the homepage. Open the result PDF document or click on the provided result link. Search for your result using your name or roll number.

By following these steps, candidates can easily access their results and verify their marks.

What’s Next? NEET PG 2024 Counselling

Following the release of the NEET PG results, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and respective state counselling authorities will begin the NEET PG counselling process. This counselling is crucial for allocating seats in MD, MS, DNB, and Diploma courses across participating institutions nationwide. The detailed schedule for the All India Quota (AIQ) NEET PG counselling will soon be made available on the MCC’s official website at mcc.nic.in.

Important Dates and Updates

Result Announcement: August 2024

August 2024 Detailed Scorecards Release: August 30, 2024

August 30, 2024 NEET PG Counselling Schedule: To be announced

Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official NBEMS website for any further updates or announcements regarding the NEET PG 2024 results and subsequent counselling sessions.

For more detailed information, visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. Stay updated with all the latest news and ensure you follow the necessary steps to secure your admission to postgraduate medical courses.