NEET PG 2025 Exam Date Announced: Tentative Schedule Released

The NEET PG 2025 exam is tentatively scheduled for June 15, 2025, as per the NMC\u2019s PGMEB. Registration is expected to begin in April, with results in July. Eligible candidates must complete their internship by July 31. Adherence to timelines is crucial for a smooth process.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) announces tentative date for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, NEET PG 2025, which will probably be held on June 15, 2025. This development has been intimated by an official notice to all the Deans and Principals of medical colleges and universities under the aegis of the NMC and all the Registrars of health and medical universities.

The letter, signed by C.K. Ramaswamy, Director of PGMEB, stated, “The internship completion date may be kept as July 31, 2025, and the tentative date to conduct NEET-PG 2025 examination will be June 15, 2025.” The notice was issued with the approval of the competent authority.

About NEET PG Examination

NEET PG is a common entrance test for all Indian states conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). It helps MBBS graduates to do MD, MS, or other postgraduate courses from any medical college in India. The test is very rigorous and is one of the most important tests for professionals in the field of medicine who want to specialize in different fields.

Important Dates For NEET PG 2025

Aspiring candidates to appear for the NEET PG 2025 need to know about the tentative schedule as under:

Registration : Expected to start in April 2025.

: Expected to start in April 2025. Exam Date: Tentatively scheduled on June 15, 2025.

Tentatively scheduled on June 15, 2025. Results : Likely to be declared in the first or second week of July 2025.

: Likely to be declared in the first or second week of July 2025. Counselling: Anticipated to start in July 2025, and with multiple rounds of seat allotment continuing until October 2025.

Key Guidelines For Aspirants

Completion of Internship : Eligible candidates need to have completed their internship by 31st July, 2025.

: Eligible candidates need to have completed their internship by 31st July, 2025. Registration : Candidates are advised to register on time and must ensure all documents are sent in for avoiding last-minute hassles.

: Candidates are advised to register on time and must ensure all documents are sent in for avoiding last-minute hassles. Adhering To Schedule: The PGMEB insists that proper adherence to the schedule will only help have a smooth examination and admissions process.

This declaration gives postgraduate medical aspirants a considerable amount of time to prepare for one of the toughest entrance exams in India. Candidates are advised to keep themselves updated with further notifications from the NBE and plan their preparation accordingly.

ALSO READ | PROBA-3: All You Need To Know About The European Satellite Successfully Launched By ISRO