NEET Result 2024 Released: Check Results, Cutoff, Toppers

The table below brings the list of candidates who registered, appeared and qualified for NEET 2024 as per their nationality.

The following information is included on the NEET 2024 scorecard:

Candidate Name

NEET 2024 Roll Number

NEET 2024 Application Number

Candidate Photograph

Parents’ Names

Category

Nationality

Date of Birth

Gender

Percentile Score obtained in subjects and overall

Total score obtained out of 720

NEET All India Rank

All India Rank for Counselling

Cutoff Percentile for each category

Date of Declaration of Result

Credentials Needed To Download NEET 2024 Scorecard

Candidates must provide the following information or credentials:

NEET 2024 Application Number

Date of Birth selected from the dropdown menu

Where To Download NEET 2024 Scorecard?

Candidates have to visit the following websites for NEET 2024 scorecard download:

www.exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

www.neet.ntaonline.in

NEET Topper

NEET 2024 Topper Divyansh Overcomes Odds, Secures All India Rank 1 Despite Lung Condition pneumothorax. Divyansh, hailing from Delhi, not only passed the NEET UG 2024 exam but also clinched the coveted All India Rank 1. His remarkable achievement stands as a beacon of inspiration for those who falter in the midst of adversity.

Comparison Of NEET Highest Percentiles

2024 vs 2023 In 2024, the highest percentile achieved in NEET was 99.9971285, whereas in 2023, it stood at 99.9999019.

