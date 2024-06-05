NEET Result 2024 Released: Check Results, Cutoff, Toppers
On June 4, 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET 2024 results, ten days earlier than scheduled. The NEET 2024 scorecard was also released by NTA on the same day, along with the final answer keys.
Details On How To Download NEET 2024 Scorecard
Follow the steps given below to download your scorecard:-
NEET 2024 scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Download and print the NEET scorecard for future reference
Category Wise Cutoff Marks
The table below presents the NEET 2024 cutoff scores categorized by each category, along with the corresponding number of qualifying candidates.
Nationality-wise Candidate Data
The table below brings the list of candidates who registered, appeared and qualified for NEET 2024 as per their nationality.
Information Included On The NEET 2024 Scorecard
The following information is included on the NEET 2024 scorecard:
Candidate Name
NEET 2024 Roll Number
NEET 2024 Application Number
Candidate Photograph
Parents’ Names
Category
Nationality
Date of Birth
Gender
Percentile Score obtained in subjects and overall
Total score obtained out of 720
NEET All India Rank
All India Rank for Counselling
Cutoff Percentile for each category
Date of Declaration of Result
Credentials Needed To Download NEET 2024 Scorecard
Candidates must provide the following information or credentials:
NEET 2024 Application Number
Date of Birth selected from the dropdown menu
Where To Download NEET 2024 Scorecard?
Candidates have to visit the following websites for NEET 2024 scorecard download:
www.exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
www.neet.ntaonline.in
NEET Topper
NEET 2024 Topper Divyansh Overcomes Odds, Secures All India Rank 1 Despite Lung Condition pneumothorax. Divyansh, hailing from Delhi, not only passed the NEET UG 2024 exam but also clinched the coveted All India Rank 1. His remarkable achievement stands as a beacon of inspiration for those who falter in the midst of adversity.
Comparison Of NEET Highest Percentiles
2024 vs 2023 In 2024, the highest percentile achieved in NEET was 99.9971285, whereas in 2023, it stood at 99.9999019.