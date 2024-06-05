NEET Result 2024 Released: Check Results, Cutoff, Toppers

On June 4, 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the NEET 2024 results, ten days earlier than scheduled. The NEET 2024 scorecard was also released by NTA on the same day, along with the final answer keys.

Details On How To Download NEET 2024 Scorecard

Follow the steps given below to download your scorecard:-

  • Visit the official website of NEET at neet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in/NEET or directly enter https://neet.ntaonline.in/frontend/web/scorecard/index
  • Click on the ‘Click Here for Scorecard’ link
  • Enter the application number and date of birth
  • Click on Submit
  • NEET 2024 scorecard will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and print the NEET scorecard for future reference

Category Wise Cutoff Marks

The table below presents the NEET 2024 cutoff scores categorized by each category, along with the corresponding number of qualifying candidates.

 Nationality-wise Candidate Data

The table below brings the list of candidates who registered, appeared and qualified for NEET 2024 as per their nationality.

Information Included On The NEET 2024 Scorecard

The following information is included on the NEET 2024 scorecard:

  • Candidate Name
  • NEET 2024 Roll Number
  • NEET 2024 Application Number
  • Candidate Photograph
  • Parents’ Names
  • Category
  • Nationality
  • Date of Birth
  • Gender
  • Percentile Score obtained in subjects and overall
  • Total score obtained out of 720
  • NEET All India Rank
  • All India Rank for Counselling
  • Cutoff Percentile for each category
  • Date of Declaration of Result

Credentials Needed To Download NEET 2024 Scorecard

Candidates must provide the following information or credentials:

  • NEET 2024 Application Number
  • Date of Birth selected from the dropdown menu
  • Where To Download NEET 2024 Scorecard?

Candidates have to visit the following websites for NEET 2024 scorecard download:

  • www.exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
  • www.neet.ntaonline.in

NEET Topper

NEET 2024 Topper Divyansh Overcomes Odds, Secures All India Rank 1 Despite Lung Condition pneumothorax. Divyansh, hailing from Delhi, not only passed the NEET UG 2024 exam but also clinched the coveted All India Rank 1. His remarkable achievement stands as a beacon of inspiration for those who falter in the midst of adversity.

Comparison Of NEET Highest Percentiles

2024 vs 2023 In 2024, the highest percentile achieved in NEET was 99.9971285, whereas in 2023, it stood at 99.9999019.

