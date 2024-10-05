Home
we-woman

PM Internship Scheme: 1.25 Lakh Opportunities In 2024

The internship aims to provide youth with an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in real-world business environments over a span of 12 months.

PM Internship Scheme: 1.25 Lakh Opportunities In 2024

Aspiring candidates can find the registration link on the official website once it becomes available.

This initiative aims to provide youth with an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in real-world business environments over a span of 12 months. The scheme targets to offer 1.25 lakh internship opportunities in top companies for the financial year 2024-25, with a vision to support one crore candidates over the next five years.

Key features of PM Internship Scheme

Exposure to diverse professions: Interns will have the chance to work across various sectors, enhancing their employability and skill sets
Partner companies registration: The official website will also feature a portal for partner companies to register for the internship scheme
Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the PM Internship Scheme, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Educational Qualifications: Candidates should have completed high school, higher secondary school, possess an ITI certificate, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or have a degree (BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BBA, BPharma, etc)
Age limit: Applicants should be aged between 21 to 24 years as of the application deadline
Nationality: Candidates must be Indian nationals
Employment status: Applicants should not be engaged in full-time employment or full-time education. However, candidates enrolled in online or distance learning programs are eligible to apply
Monthly stipend

Interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 for the duration of their internship. The stipend breakdown is as follows:

Company Contribution: ₹500 from the company’s CSR funds
Government Contribution: ₹4,500 provided by the government

 

How to apply

Candidates interested in applying for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website: Go to [pminternship.mca.gov.in](http://pminternship.mca.gov.in)
Click on the registration link: A new page will open for the registration process
Fill in registration details: Complete the required fields and click on submit
Resume generation: The portal will generate a resume based on the information provided
Apply for internships: Candidates can apply for up to 5 internship opportunities based on their preferences regarding location, sector, functional role, and qualifications
Submit application: Once completed, click on submit and download the confirmation page. It’s advisable to keep a hard copy for future reference

Filed under

bba bca graduates 2024 jobs 2024 pm internship schemem 2024

