PM Internship Scheme: 1.25 Lakh Opportunities In 2024

Aspiring candidates can find the registration link on the official website once it becomes available.

This initiative aims to provide youth with an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in real-world business environments over a span of 12 months. The scheme targets to offer 1.25 lakh internship opportunities in top companies for the financial year 2024-25, with a vision to support one crore candidates over the next five years.

Key features of PM Internship Scheme

Exposure to diverse professions: Interns will have the chance to work across various sectors, enhancing their employability and skill sets

Partner companies registration: The official website will also feature a portal for partner companies to register for the internship scheme

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the PM Internship Scheme, candidates must meet the following requirements:

Educational Qualifications: Candidates should have completed high school, higher secondary school, possess an ITI certificate, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or have a degree (BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BBA, BPharma, etc)

Age limit: Applicants should be aged between 21 to 24 years as of the application deadline

Nationality: Candidates must be Indian nationals

Employment status: Applicants should not be engaged in full-time employment or full-time education. However, candidates enrolled in online or distance learning programs are eligible to apply

Monthly stipend

Interns will receive a monthly stipend of ₹5,000 for the duration of their internship. The stipend breakdown is as follows:

Company Contribution: ₹500 from the company’s CSR funds

Government Contribution: ₹4,500 provided by the government

How to apply

Candidates interested in applying for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website: Go to [pminternship.mca.gov.in](http://pminternship.mca.gov.in)

Click on the registration link: A new page will open for the registration process

Fill in registration details: Complete the required fields and click on submit

Resume generation: The portal will generate a resume based on the information provided

Apply for internships: Candidates can apply for up to 5 internship opportunities based on their preferences regarding location, sector, functional role, and qualifications

Submit application: Once completed, click on submit and download the confirmation page. It’s advisable to keep a hard copy for future reference