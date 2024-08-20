The Uttar Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2024 is set to begin on August 20, offering aspiring medical students the opportunity to secure seats under the state quota. The official portal, upneet.gov.in, will serve as the primary hub for all updates and procedures throughout the counselling process.

Key Dates and Process:

Registration Period: Candidates can register online from August 20 to August 24, 2024. A registration fee of ₹2,000 is required, payable through the official website. Additionally, candidates must deposit a security amount depending on their choice of seats: State Quota Seats: ₹30,000 Private Medical College Seats: ₹2 lakh Private Dental College Seats: ₹1 lakh

The UP NEET UG Counselling process is divided into five distinct phases:

Registration for State Merit: Candidates must complete their registration on the official website to establish eligibility. Payment of Registration Fee: The prescribed registration fee must be paid to proceed. Deposit of Security Money: Candidates need to deposit the specified amount to secure their participation in the counselling process. Choice Filling and Locking: Candidates will select and lock their preferred medical colleges. Result Announcement: The final merit list, detailing seat allocations, will be released.

Important Dates to Remember:

Registration and Document Uploading: August 20 to August 24, 2024

Candidates are advised to regularly check upneet.gov.in for the latest updates and ensure timely completion of all required steps. The results of this counselling process will determine seat allocations in medical colleges across Uttar Pradesh, marking a crucial step in the academic journey of aspiring medical professionals.