“AI in classrooms: Widespread use by teachers, but understanding still lags behind”

The educational scene in India is undergoing a dramatic change. More than 70% of Indian school teachers currently utilize artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in their classrooms, according to a recent nationwide survey conducted by the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA). Interestingly, however, many of them still don’t fully comprehend the technology they use.

The dual survey effort canvassed over 5,000 educators and stakeholders, examining both actual usage habits and broader perceptions. Nearly 75% of teachers with over three years of experience reported using AI in their schools across government, low-cost private, and premium private setups.

How teachers are using AI

The research found AI tools are predominantly used for lesson planning about 60% of respondents leveraged them to do course materials. Another 26% used AI for classroom activity ideas, but direct student instructions via AI remain limited Teachers rely on AI behind the scenes rather than in live teaching interactions.

Self-Confidence vs. Actual Knowledge

Despite being widely used, there is a noticeable gap between skill and confidence. On a scale of 1 to 10, 67% of teachers gave their knowledge of AI a score of 6 or above, with an average self-evaluation score of 7. However, just 57% of respondents properly answered a simple AI question, indicating that use frequently outclass comprehension.

Concerns from the Wider School Community

CENTA’s second survey expanded its scope to parents, students, and school leaders uncovering widespread anxiety about AI’s role in schools. A total of 84% of respondents flagged concerns: 34% fear automation could replace teachers, while 23% questioned the accuracy of AI-generated content. Other worries included creativity being stifled, lack of transparency, and the potential for misuse.

Expert take and road ahead

Ramya Venkataraman, CENTA’s CEO, remarked, “AI is speedily becoming part of the modern classroom, but there remains a clear gap between adoption and genuine comfort among teachers.

Why it matters?

Positive outlook: Teachers recognize AI’s potential to streamline planning and administrative workloads.



Knowledge deficit: Usage outstrips knowledge and certification, leaving educators potentially unequipped for deeper AI applications.



Urgent training need: With growing reliance but limited understanding, there’s a pressing demand for professional development in AI literacy.

As digital transformation expedite in education, bridging the gap between AI adoption and teacher understanding remains critical. Educational leaders must now scrutinize on structured training and clear guidelines to ensure AI is used effectively and responsibly.

