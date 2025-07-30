Home > Education > “AI in classrooms: Widespread use by teachers, but understanding still lags behind”

“AI in classrooms: Widespread use by teachers, but understanding still lags behind”

A CENTA survey reveals over 70% of Indian teachers use AI tools, mainly for lesson planning, yet many misunderstand how AI works. While confident, only 57% answered basic AI questions correctly. Concerns include job loss, accuracy, and creativity suppression.

[Image Credit- X] More than 70% of Indian school teachers currently utilize AI technologies in their classrooms, according to a recent nationwide survey conducted by the CENTA.
[Image Credit- X] More than 70% of Indian school teachers currently utilize AI technologies in their classrooms, according to a recent nationwide survey conducted by the CENTA.

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: July 30, 2025 16:21:56 IST

The educational scene in India is undergoing a dramatic change. More than 70% of Indian school teachers currently utilize artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in their classrooms, according to a recent nationwide survey conducted by the Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA). Interestingly, however, many of them still don’t fully comprehend the technology they use.

The dual survey effort canvassed over 5,000 educators and stakeholders, examining both actual usage habits and broader perceptions. Nearly 75% of teachers with over three years of experience reported using AI in their schools across government, low-cost private, and premium private setups.

 How teachers are using AI

The research  found AI tools are predominantly used for lesson planning about 60% of respondents leveraged them to do course materials. Another 26% used AI for classroom activity ideas, but direct student instructions via AI remain limited Teachers rely on AI behind the scenes rather than in live teaching interactions.

 Self-Confidence vs. Actual Knowledge

Despite being widely used, there is a noticeable gap between skill and confidence. On a scale of 1 to 10, 67% of teachers gave their knowledge of AI a score of 6 or above, with an average self-evaluation score of 7. However, just 57% of respondents properly answered a simple AI question, indicating that use frequently outclass comprehension.

 Concerns from the Wider School Community

CENTA’s second survey expanded its scope to parents, students, and school leaders uncovering widespread anxiety about AI’s role in schools. A total of 84% of respondents flagged concerns: 34% fear automation could replace teachers, while 23% questioned the accuracy of AI-generated content. Other worries included creativity being stifled, lack of transparency, and the potential for misuse.

 Expert take and road ahead

Ramya Venkataraman, CENTA’s CEO, remarked, “AI is speedily becoming part of the modern classroom, but there remains a clear gap between adoption and genuine comfort among teachers.

     Why it matters?

  • Positive outlook: Teachers recognize AI’s potential to streamline planning and administrative workloads.

  • Knowledge deficit: Usage outstrips knowledge and certification, leaving educators potentially unequipped for deeper AI applications.

  • Urgent training need: With growing reliance but limited understanding, there’s a pressing demand for professional development in AI literacy.

As digital transformation expedite in education, bridging the gap between AI adoption and teacher understanding remains critical. Educational leaders must now scrutinize on structured training and clear guidelines to ensure AI is used effectively and responsibly.

READ ALSO: Gurukul‑Trained students can now pursue PG and PhD research at IITs

Tags: aiAI-generated contentdigital transformationRamya Venkataraman CEOTeachers recognize AI potential

RELATED News

Gurukul‑Trained students can now pursue PG and PhD research at IITs
DDU Seat Allotment Result 2025 declared for UG and PG programmes
CBSE Supplementary Result 2025: Compartment exams for classes 10 & 12 expected soon
Haryana CET 2025 answer key released, objection window closes by Aug 1
NIRF 2024 Rankings: Top 10 Delhi University colleges listed for 2025

LATEST NEWS

Caught On Cam: Rajinikanth Slips And Falls While Walking On His Lawn On A Rainy Day, Loyal Fans Ask Not To Share Video
Fans Tear Into The Oval Curator Lee Fortis For Allowing England Pitch Inspection After India Was Denied
Who Is Pramod Kumar, The Longstanding Motihari MLA And Bihar’s Minister Of Law Under The BJP-JD(U) Alliance?
Rising Support For Gaza in U.S? Poll Highlights Just 32 Percent Americans Support Israel
Who Is Avaneesh Kumar Singh? Tracing The Political Rise And Shifts Of Bihar’s Dhaka’s Firebrand Leader Across Parties
Abhimanyu Kumar
What A Failed US-China Deal Could Mean For Asian Economies?
Abhijit Singh
Abhay Singh
India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL Semifinal: Indian Players Again Refuse To Play Pakistan, Reports
“AI in classrooms: Widespread use by teachers, but understanding still lags behind”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“AI in classrooms: Widespread use by teachers, but understanding still lags behind”

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“AI in classrooms: Widespread use by teachers, but understanding still lags behind”
“AI in classrooms: Widespread use by teachers, but understanding still lags behind”
“AI in classrooms: Widespread use by teachers, but understanding still lags behind”
“AI in classrooms: Widespread use by teachers, but understanding still lags behind”

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?