AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 To Be Released: Today Step-By-Step Download Guide

AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025 Release: What You Need To Know
Exciting news for all law aspirants!
The Bar Council of India (BCI) is all set to release the AIBE 20 Exam Hall Ticket 2025 today, 15-Nov, 2025. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards and gear up for the big day. Make sure you have your login credentials ready, registration number and password, because you’ll need them to access your hall ticket.
The AIBE 20 exam is scheduled for 30-Nov-2025, from 1 PM to 4 PM, so it’s time to plan your preparation and exam-day strategy. Candidates must also follow the AIBE Exam Day Guidelines, including the official AIBE 19 dress code, as mentioned on the admit card.
To download, simply visit allindiabarexamination.com, click on the admit card link, enter your credentials, and print multiple copies for safety. The download link will also be updated here for easy access. Don’t wait, get your hall ticket and mark your calendars!
How to Download AIBE 20 Admit Card 2025: Step-By-Step Guide
- Visit allindiabarexamination.com
- Click on the “Admit Card (AIBE-XX)” link
- Enter your AIBE 2025 registration number and password
- Click Submit to access the admit card
- Verify details on the admit card; report any errors to the exam helpdesk
- Download and print multiple copies for future reference
AIBE Admit Card 2025 Important Schedule
|Event
|Schedule
|AIBE Admit Card Release Date
|15-Nov-2025
|AIBE 2025 Exam Date
|30-Nov-2025
|Reporting Time
|11:30 AM
|Commencement of Exam
|1:00 PM
|Completion of Exam
|4:00 PM
|AIBE 2025 Answer Key Release Date
|First week of December
AIBE Admit Card 2025: AIBE Exam Tip, Make the Most of Past Year Papers
- Understand Question Patterns: Go through previous years’ papers to know the types of questions that appear regularly.
- Gauge Difficulty: Get a sense of how tough the exam can be and plan your strategy accordingly.
- Focus on High-Weightage Topics: Past papers show which subjects are tested most often, prioritize these during revision.
- Boost Problem-Solving Skills: Practice turns theory into quick, confident answers on exam day.
- Improve Time Management: Solve full papers under timed conditions to complete the exam efficiently.
- Identify Weak Areas: Spot the topics you struggle with and revise them thoroughly before the big day
Pro Tip: Treat past papers like a dress rehearsal, practice seriously, and walk into the exam hall with confidence!
(With Inputs)
Alao Read: Is Bank Open Today? Full List of Open & Closed Banks Across India
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.