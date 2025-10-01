LIVE TV
AIIMS INI CET 2026 Registration Begins For January Session: Get Direct Link, Check INI CET Exam Date

AIIMS INI CET 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has begun the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2026 January session. Interested candidates can register for the INI CET 2026 January Session exam through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates are advised to register before the last date of the AIIMS INI CET 2026, October 21, 2025.

AIIMS begins registration process for INI-CET 2026 January Session. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 1, 2025 15:14:24 IST

AIIMS INI CET 2026 Registration Begins For January Session: Get Direct Link, Check INI CET Exam Date

AIIMS INI CET 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has begun the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2026 January session. Interested candidates can register for the INI CET 2026 January Session exam through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates are advised to register before the last date of the AIIMS INI CET 2026, October 21, 2025. 

 

AIIMS INI CET 2026: Overview 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

AIIMS Institute of National Importance (INI) CET 2026 January Session registration 

Exam name 

Combined Entrance Test (CET)

Board name 

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi

Session 

January 

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

aiimsexams.ac.in

Stream 

Medical 

Level 

Postgraduate (PG)

Programmes 

Doctor of Medicine

Master of Surgery

Master of Chirurgiae

Doctorate of Medicine

Registration dates 

October 1 – 21, 2025

Exam date 

November 9, 2025

Participating institutions 

JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS, and SCTIMST

Direct Registration Link for AIIMS INI CET 2026: Click Here

AIIMS INI CET 2026: Exam Date 

As per the official notice, AIIMS INI CET 2026 January Session is scheduled to be held on November 9, 2025. Candidates are advised to check the official website for further updates.  

AIIMS INI CET 2026: Admit Card

AIIMS INI CET 2026 January Session Admit Card is scheduled to be out on November 1, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit card through the official website, which includes important details like exam name, exam date, exam timings, examination centres, instructions regarding the exam, and more. 

INI CET January 2026 Exam: Total seat intake

Candidates can check the institute-wise seat intake for the AIIMS INI CET January 2026 exam. 

Institute Total Seats
AIIMS BATHINDA 62
AIIMS BHOPAL 86
AIIMS BHUBANESWAR 102
AIIMS BIBINAGAR 50
AIIMS BILASPUR 32
AIIMS DEOGHAR 38
AIIMS GORAKHPUR 30
AIIMS GUWAHATI 44
AIIMS JAMMU 28
AIIMS JODHPUR 64
AIIMS KALYANI 114
AIIMS MANGALAGIRI 77
AIIMS NAGPUR 75
AIIMS NEW DELHI 183
AIIMS PATNA 70
AIIMS RAEBARELI 49
AIIMS RAIPUR 87
AIIMS RAJKOT 49
AIIMS RISHIKESH 119
JIPMER PUDUCHERRY 117
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

