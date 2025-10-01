AIIMS INI CET 2026 Registration Begins For January Session: Get Direct Link, Check INI CET Exam Date

AIIMS INI CET 2026: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has begun the registration process for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) 2026 January session. Interested candidates can register for the INI CET 2026 January Session exam through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in. Candidates are advised to register before the last date of the AIIMS INI CET 2026, October 21, 2025.

AIIMS INI CET 2026: Overview

Overview Details Event name AIIMS Institute of National Importance (INI) CET 2026 January Session registration Exam name Combined Entrance Test (CET) Board name All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi Session January Academic year 2025-26 Official website aiimsexams.ac.in Stream Medical Level Postgraduate (PG) Programmes Doctor of Medicine Master of Surgery Master of Chirurgiae Doctorate of Medicine Registration dates October 1 – 21, 2025 Exam date November 9, 2025 Participating institutions JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS, and SCTIMST

AIIMS INI CET 2026: Exam Date

As per the official notice, AIIMS INI CET 2026 January Session is scheduled to be held on November 9, 2025. Candidates are advised to check the official website for further updates.

AIIMS INI CET 2026: Admit Card

AIIMS INI CET 2026 January Session Admit Card is scheduled to be out on November 1, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the AIIMS INI CET 2026 Admit card through the official website, which includes important details like exam name, exam date, exam timings, examination centres, instructions regarding the exam, and more.

INI CET January 2026 Exam: Total seat intake

Candidates can check the institute-wise seat intake for the AIIMS INI CET January 2026 exam.