LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day karisma kapoor Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma ali khamenei Jaish-e-Mohammed sachin tendulkar donald trump keir starmer Air Force Day
LIVE TV
Home > Education > APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates

APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates

APPSC Results 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has recently released the APPSC FBO Result 2025 today, on 9th October 2025. Candidates aiming for the Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer and Forest Section Officer posts can now download the APPSC FBO Result 2025 through the official website psc.ap.gov.in. The result PDF includes the shortlisted candidates’ roll numbers who will be appearing for the mains examination.

APPSC rleeased the APPSC FBO Reuslt 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)
APPSC rleeased the APPSC FBO Reuslt 2025. (Representative Image: Official Website)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 9, 2025 18:39:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates

APPSC Results 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has recently released the APPSC FBO Result 2025 today, on 9th October 2025. Candidates aiming for the Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer and Forest Section Officer posts can now download the APPSC FBO Result 2025 through the official website psc.ap.gov.in. The result PDF includes the shortlisted candidates’ roll numbers who will be appearing for the mains examination. 

APPSC FBO Result 2025: Overview 

Particulars

Details

Organization

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) 

Post Name

Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer and Forest Section Officer

Advt. No.

06/2025

Exam Date 

September 07, 2025

Result Status

Released

Official Website

https://psc.ap.gov.in/

Direct Link to Download APPSC FBO Result 2025: Click Here

Direct Link to Download APPSC FSO Result 2025: Click Here

How to Download APPSC FBO Result 2025?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission –

Step 2: Click on the result download link given on the homepage of the Commission

Step 3: Choose the different posts and click on the concerned link. 

Step 4: Download the APPSC Result and take a printout for future reference.

How to Calculate Marks for APPSC FBO Exam 2025? 

  • For each correct answer, +1 mark will be awarded.
  • For every wrong answer, 1/3rd mark will be deducted. 
  • No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.
First published on: Oct 9, 2025 6:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: APPSC FBOAPPSC FBO examAPPSC FBO merit listAPPSC FBO ResultAPPSC FBO Result 2025APPSC FBO Result downloadAPPSC FBO Result linkAPPSC FBO Result pdfAPPSC FSO ResultAPPSC FSO Result 2025home-hero-pos-11

RELATED News

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 CBT 2 OUT: Direct Link to Download NTPC UG Hall Ticket
UKPSC Prelims Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Uttarakhand PSC Scorecard & Cut Off Marks PDF
UPSSSC Junior Assistant Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check UPSSSC Junior Assistant Mains Scorecard, Cut Off
RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 2 Mock Test Link OUT: Direct Link to Attempt RRB Online Test Series
NIOS Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download October Theory Exams Admit Card

LATEST NEWS

5 pros of taking up swimming in retirement – and how to get started
Novak Djokovic Collapses, Vomits On Court, Defeats Zizou Bergs Despite Ankle Injury, Breaks Records, Becomes Oldest…
Al-Khelaifi hopes Barcelona will rejoin the rebranded European Football Clubs (EFC)
Recipe: Rôtisserie chicken and za’atar flatbread salad
APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates
Is Donald Trump Winning The Nobel Peace Prize? Online Betting Sites Just Revealed Odds After Israel-Hamas Deal
Numerology Horoscope Tomorrow, October 10, 2025 By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Focus On By Updating Yourself
BOJ should be wary of more rate hikes, adviser to Japan's likely next PM says
Buying Gold Jewellery For Diwali? Step-By-Step Guide To Check The Hallmark Of Your Gold: What Compensation You Get If It’s Impure
‘Not A Normal Case’: Lawyer Of Karisma Kapoor’s Children Calls Priya Sachdeva ‘Cinderella Stepmom’ Amid Sunjay Kapur Estate Battle
APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates
APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates
APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates
APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates

QUICK LINKS