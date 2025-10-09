APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates

APPSC Results 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has recently released the APPSC FBO Result 2025 today, on 9th October 2025. Candidates aiming for the Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer and Forest Section Officer posts can now download the APPSC FBO Result 2025 through the official website psc.ap.gov.in. The result PDF includes the shortlisted candidates’ roll numbers who will be appearing for the mains examination.

APPSC FBO Result 2025: Overview

Particulars Details Organization Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Post Name Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer and Forest Section Officer Advt. No. 06/2025 Exam Date September 07, 2025 Result Status Released Official Website https://psc.ap.gov.in/

Direct Link to Download APPSC FBO Result 2025: Click Here

Direct Link to Download APPSC FSO Result 2025: Click Here

How to Download APPSC FBO Result 2025?

Step 1: Visit the website of the commission –

Step 2: Click on the result download link given on the homepage of the Commission

Step 3: Choose the different posts and click on the concerned link.

Step 4: Download the APPSC Result and take a printout for future reference.

How to Calculate Marks for APPSC FBO Exam 2025?