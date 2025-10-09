APPSC FBO Result 2025 RELEASED: Direct Link to Check Result, Merit List PDF, & Latest Offiical Updates

APPSC Results 2025: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has recently released the APPSC FBO Result 2025 today, on 9th October 2025. Candidates aiming for the Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer and Forest Section Officer posts can now download the APPSC FBO Result 2025 through the official website psc.ap.gov.in. The result PDF includes the shortlisted candidates’ roll numbers who will be appearing for the mains examination.
APPSC FBO Result 2025: Overview
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Organization
|
Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC)
|
Post Name
|
Forest Beat Officer/Assistant Beat Officer and Forest Section Officer
|
Advt. No.
|
06/2025
|
Exam Date
|
September 07, 2025
|
Result Status
|
Released
|
Official Website
|
https://psc.ap.gov.in/
Direct Link to Download APPSC FBO Result 2025: Click Here
Direct Link to Download APPSC FSO Result 2025: Click Here
How to Download APPSC FBO Result 2025?
Step 1: Visit the website of the commission –
Step 2: Click on the result download link given on the homepage of the Commission
Step 3: Choose the different posts and click on the concerned link.
Step 4: Download the APPSC Result and take a printout for future reference.
How to Calculate Marks for APPSC FBO Exam 2025?
- For each correct answer, +1 mark will be awarded.
- For every wrong answer, 1/3rd mark will be deducted.
- No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.