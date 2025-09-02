Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Degrees From Lawyers to Music Composers: The Surprising Educational Backgrounds

Bigg Boss 19 is extremely diverse this season as it has a unique balance of contestants with different cultural and educational experiences.

Amaal Mallik – Music Composer and Scholar

Music composer Amaal Mallik is among the most famous in Bollywood . Amaal holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Usha Pravin Gandhi College of Management and a Master’s from London’s Trinity Laban School. With Amaal’s combination of a solid academic background and an artistic component, he will be an interesting contestant.

Kunika Sadanand – Lawyer and Actress

Kunika is a classical actor and an entrepreneur. She is also a qualified lawyer with an LLM degree awarded in the year 2020. Kunika is involved in many creative processes at the same time as applying her knowledge of the law and social work. She definitely adds depth to the show.

Gaurav Khanna – Actor and MBA

Actor Gaurav Khanna first went to school in Kanpur and continued after high school for an MBA. Afterwards worked as a marketing manager before acting. Gaurav can provide both academic and business insight from his experiences in the house.

Ashnoor Kaur – Child Actor, Mass Media Degree

Child actor Ashnoor Kaur, who started working at the age of five, has a Mass Media degree with a specialization from Jai Hind College, Mumbai. The educational credential fulfills her knowledge background and acting experience, and she has youthful energy and intelligence into the show.

Awez Darbar – Award-winning Choreographer and graduate

Award-winning choreographer and online star Awez Darbar, graduated from LTM College, Mumbai. His creative nature and education brings affectionate beauty and discipline to the contestants.

Nagma Mirajkar – Social Media Influencer with MBA

Nagma holds an MBA from Mumbai University and being renowned on social media as an influencer, she is the only educated one and the most intelligent, which is useful for strategizing challenges.

Baseer Ali – Model – Graduate

Young model Baseer Ali has graduated from St. Mary’s College, Hyderabad, and participated in a reality show with an energetic edge is a strong threat.

Additional Contestants

This season features a mix of contestants from different professions and different levels of experience including television personalities, actors, and other influencers, Bigg Boss 19 promises to be a collection of a variety of skill sets and knowledge.

The contestants’ various educational backgrounds and professional experiences are guaranteed to provide intellectual comments, creative activities, and entertainment combine to keep viewers tuned in to Bigg Boss 19.