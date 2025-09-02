LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Education > Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Degrees From Lawyers to Music Composers: The Surprising Educational Backgrounds

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Degrees From Lawyers to Music Composers: The Surprising Educational Backgrounds

Bigg Boss 19 isn’t just about drama—its contestants come with fascinating educational backgrounds. From law graduates and engineers to business students and music composers, the show brings together talent shaped by diverse degrees. Their academic journeys highlight unexpected sides of popular faces, proving education and entertainment often go hand in hand, making the reality show even more intriguing.

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Degrees From Lawyers to Music Composers: The Surprising Educational Backgrounds

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 2, 2025 13:43:05 IST

Bigg Boss 19 is extremely diverse this season as it has a unique balance of contestants with different cultural and educational experiences. 

Amaal Mallik – Music Composer and Scholar

Music composer Amaal Mallik is among the most famous in Bollywood . Amaal holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Usha Pravin Gandhi College of Management and a Master’s from London’s Trinity Laban School. With Amaal’s combination of a solid academic background and an artistic component, he will be an interesting contestant. 

Kunika Sadanand – Lawyer and Actress

Kunika is a classical actor and an entrepreneur. She is also a qualified lawyer with an LLM degree awarded in the year 2020. Kunika is involved in many creative processes at the same time as applying her knowledge of the law and social work. She definitely adds depth to the show. 

Gaurav Khanna – Actor and MBA

Actor Gaurav Khanna first went to school in Kanpur and continued after high school for an MBA. Afterwards worked as a marketing manager before acting. Gaurav can provide both academic and business insight from his experiences in the house.

Ashnoor Kaur – Child Actor, Mass Media Degree

Child actor Ashnoor Kaur, who started working at the age of five, has a Mass Media degree with a specialization from Jai Hind College, Mumbai. The educational credential fulfills her knowledge background and acting experience, and she has youthful energy and intelligence into the show.

Awez Darbar – Award-winning Choreographer and graduate

Award-winning choreographer and online star Awez Darbar, graduated from LTM College, Mumbai. His creative nature and education brings affectionate beauty and discipline to the contestants.

Nagma Mirajkar – Social Media Influencer with MBA

Nagma holds an MBA from Mumbai University and being renowned on social media as an influencer, she is the only educated one and the most intelligent, which is useful for strategizing challenges.

Baseer Ali – Model – Graduate

Young model Baseer Ali has graduated from St. Mary’s College, Hyderabad, and participated in a reality show with an energetic edge is a strong threat.

Additional Contestants

This season features a mix of contestants from different professions and different levels of experience including television personalities, actors, and other influencers, Bigg Boss 19 promises to be a collection of a variety of skill sets and knowledge. 

The contestants’ various educational backgrounds and professional experiences are guaranteed to provide intellectual comments, creative activities, and entertainment combine to keep viewers tuned in to Bigg Boss 19.

Information is based on publicly available details about contestants’ educational backgrounds. Accuracy may vary, and this content is for entertainment purposes only. Viewer discretion is advised when interpreting contestant profiles.

Tags: academicsBigg Boss 19BusinesscareerscelebritiescontestantsdegreeseducationengineersentertainmentLawmusic composersqualificationsreality TVsurprising backgrounds

RELATED News

Gold Smuggling Case: Penalty Of Rs 102 Crore Imposed On The Kannada Actress Ranya Rao By DRI
Meet the World’s Most Watched Movie on Netflix, Beats Dwayne Johnson & DiCaprio’s Blockbusters
Anupam Kher Faces Trolls Over Lalbaugcha Raja Visit, Netizens Question His No VIP Arrangement Claim
Meet the Artist Who Creates Art You Can’t See Or Touch, Yet Sells It For Millions
Who Is Amit Mittal? Meet The Influential Father Behind Bigg Boss 19 Star Tanya Mittal

LATEST NEWS

Fench President Macron Slams US Visa Denial For Palestinian Officials, Demands Reversal And Representation Under Host Country Agreement
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Degrees From Lawyers to Music Composers: The Surprising Educational Backgrounds

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Degrees From Lawyers to Music Composers: The Surprising Educational Backgrounds

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Degrees From Lawyers to Music Composers: The Surprising Educational Backgrounds
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Degrees From Lawyers to Music Composers: The Surprising Educational Backgrounds
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Degrees From Lawyers to Music Composers: The Surprising Educational Backgrounds
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants’ Degrees From Lawyers to Music Composers: The Surprising Educational Backgrounds

QUICK LINKS