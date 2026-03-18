Bihar Board Result 2026: Where And How To Check Class 10, 12 Scores

The Bihar School Examinations Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 (Matric) and Class 12 (Intermediate) 2026 results soon.

As the process of evaluation of marks is nearing completion, lakhs of students across the state are waiting for the official announcement.

The board has always been known to announce board results earlier than other state boards, and a similar timeline is expected this year too.

When will BSEB result 2026 be declared

The Bihar Board is yet to announce the official date. But the reports are that the result for Class 12 may be declared first, with Class 10 results to follow a few days later.

Bihar Board’s result is likely to be announced by the third week or by the fourth week of March 2026. Students are recommended to remain alert for the official notification.

Where to check Bihar Board result 2026 online

The students can check the result on two official websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and results.biharboardonline.com.

Here, the roll code and roll number for accessing the scorecards will be required. Students are advised to avoid unofficial websites during peak traffic hours.

How to check BSEB Class 10, 12 result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Go to the official website

Click the link to access the Class 10 or Class 12 result 2026

Enter roll code and roll number

Submit the details. View and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

The result will contain marks for subjects as well as total marks and qualifying status.

What is the topper verification process in BSEB result 2026

BSEB topper verification is conducted before BSEB declares the result. This process includes verification of answer sheets and marks of toppers. In some cases, all students can be called in for verification as well.

The topper verification process is a mandatory process to announce the result and is done by the Bihar Board. Verifiers say that topper verification is underway, and the result might be announced soon.

Will the BSEB result 2026 be announced via press conference

The Bihar Board results are declared through a press conference normally. In this press conference pass percentage, topper names and district-wise results are also announced. The result links are activated in the online mode immediately after the press conference.

What should students keep in mind for BSEB result 2026

Students and parents are advised to stay calm and use official sources to keep track of future announcements. Keep login credentials prepared to avoid any delays when the results are finally announced.

The result announcement is an important academic phase, which can change the academic and career roadmap of the students. Students need to download and save their scorecards for counselling and admission procedures.

Now the Bihar Board Class 10 and 12 results are expected to be announced any time soon as the final preparations are underway. Keep checking the official websites to stay updated on all the latest announcements.

Also Read: JNVST Result 2026 Released For Class 6, Check Result Link And Key Details Here