CAT 2025 Answer Key OUT: Direct Link to Download IIM CAT Answer Key PDF 2025, Check Last Offical Date to Raise Objections

CAT 2025 Answer Key OUT: The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode, has released the CAT answer key 2025 and the CAT response sheet today on December 4, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the CAT 2025 exam can now download the CAT Response Sheet and CAT Answer Key on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

As per the official notification issued, the window for candidates to submit their answer key objections will open on December 8, 2025. The last date to submit objections will be December 10, 2025.

Direct Link to Download CAT 2025 Answer Key, CAT 2025 Response Sheet: Click Here

How to Download CAT Answer Key & CAT Response Sheet?

Candidates can download the CAT Answer Key 2025 and Response Sheet 2025 on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

Visit the official website.

Click on Candidate login

Enter the application number/user ID and password

The provisional answer key, response sheet link will be provided

Click and download for future use