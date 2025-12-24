CAT 2025 Results Declared: Meet The Toppers-From Sleepless Nights To Soaring Ranks, They Defied All Odds

The CAT 2025 results have been officially announced, marking a moment of triumph for aspirants across India. This year, a total of 12 candidates secured a perfect 100 percentile, showcasing extraordinary dedication and perseverance. From sleepless nights to meticulous preparation, these toppers defied all odds to reach the pinnacle of success.

Delhi Leads With Maximum Top Scorers

Among the 12 perfect scorers, Delhi topped the list with three candidates. Other states represented in the CAT 2025 cent percentile achievers include Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha. This geographical spread highlights the competitive spirit of aspirants from across India.

Gender and Background Insights

Of the 12 candidates with 100 percentile, 10 are male and 2 are female. Interestingly, non-engineers dominated the top ranks, with 9 out of 12 toppers from non-engineering backgrounds, while only 3 came from engineering streams. This trend underscores the fact that CAT success is increasingly independent of academic specialization.

How to Check CAT 2025 Result and Download Scorecard

Candidates can check their CAT 2025 results and download their scorecards by following these simple steps:

Visit the official CAT portal: iimcat.ac.in Click on the CAT scorecard 2025 PDF link Enter login credentials: application number and date of birth Download and save the CAT scorecard PDF Take a printout for future reference

The IIM CAT merit list 2025 will also be available on the same portal, allowing candidates to view the complete list of toppers and their ranks.

CAT 2025 Toppers List: Names and Percentiles

Some of the top scorers of CAT 2025 include:

Vinayak Aggarwal: 99.99%

Deepika M: 99.98%

Anmol Gupta: 99.96%

Harsh Khudana: 99.93%

Lakshya Khandelwal: 99.56%

Priyansh Jain: 99.25%

These candidates exemplify the result of hard work, consistent practice, and strategic preparation.

CAT 2025 Final Answer Key and Exam Date

The CAT final answer key 2025 was released on December 17, and the exam was conducted on November 30, 2025. Candidates can download the final answer key from the official website iimcat.ac.in for cross-verification and analysis.

Triumph Against All Odds

The CAT 2025 results are a testament to the determination and resilience of India’s brightest management aspirants. From long hours of preparation to mastering complex problem-solving strategies, these toppers have proven that consistent effort, focus, and perseverance can turn dreams into reality.

