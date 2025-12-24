LIVE TV
Home > Education > CAT Result 2025 OUT by IIM Kozhikode: Direct Link to Download Scorecard, 12 Candidates Scored 100 Percentile | Check Full List

CAT Result 2025 OUT by IIM Kozhikode: Direct Link to Download Scorecard, 12 Candidates Scored 100 Percentile | Check Full List

CAT Result 2025 OUT: The Indian Institute of Management has recently released the CAT 2025 result on their official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the CAT exam can now check and download the result.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 24, 2025 17:08:14 IST

CAT Result 2025 OUT: The Indian Institute of Management has recently released the CAT 2025 result on their official website, iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the CAT exam can now check and download the result using their login ID and password. Those who qualify for the exams will be eligible for admission to management courses in IIMs and non-IIM institutions. 

CAT scorecard 2025 will remain valid until December 31, 2026, which carries scaled scores and percentiles. Candidates can check Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Ability. 

Direct Link to Download CAT Result 2025: Click Here

How to Download CAT Result 2025?

Candidates can download their CAT Results through the steps mentioned below: 

  • Go to the official CAT website at iimcat.ac.in.

  • Click on the Candidate Login / Result / Scorecard option.

  • Enter your CAT ID or Registration Number along with your password.

  • Submit the details to open your dashboard.

  • Check your CAT 2025 scorecard displayed on the screen.

  • Download the scorecard in PDF format.

  • Save a digital copy and take a printout for future admission use.

CAT Result 2025: Details 

Candidates can check the following details in CAT Scorecard 2025 

  • Candidate’s name 
  • Candidate’s roll number 
  • Registration ID 
  • Roll Number

First published on: Dec 24, 2025 4:18 PM IST
QUICK LINKS