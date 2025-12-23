LIVE TV
Home > Education > KARTET Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Download Karnataka TET PDF

KARTET Result 2025 Released; Here’s How To Download Karnataka TET PDF

KARTET Result 2025 Released: The Karnataka School Education Department has officially declared the KARTET Result 2025 today, December 23, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) on December 7 can now check their results and download the eligibility certificate from the official website- schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

KARTET Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Download Karnataka TET PDF (Pic Credits- Canva Modified)
KARTET Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Download Karnataka TET PDF (Pic Credits- Canva Modified)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: December 23, 2025 17:21:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

KARTET Result 2025 Released; Here’s How To Download Karnataka TET PDF

KARTET Result 2025 Released: The Karnataka School Education Department has officially declared the KARTET Result 2025 today, December 23, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KARTET) on December 7 can now check their results and download the eligibility certificate from the official website- schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

With the results now live, qualified candidates can proceed with upcoming teacher recruitment processes in Karnataka. Aspirants are advised to carefully review their scorecards and qualifying status, as the KARTET certificate is essential for future teaching appointments.

Candidates are also allowed to reappear for KARTET to improve their scores, even if they have already qualified. The results have been published online on the official portal.

KARTET Result 2025 Declared

The KARTET Result 2025 was released on December 23, 2025 through the Karnataka School Education Department’s website. Candidates can log in using their Application Number and Date of Birth to view their result, check eligibility status, and download the certificate. The result link is active, and candidates should keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays.

KARTET Exam Result 2025: Key Highlights

The KARTET exam was conducted on December 7, 2025 for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The result confirms eligibility for future teacher recruitment in Karnataka. Candidates should download and securely save their scorecards and certificates for future reference.

Karnataka TET Result 2025 PDF Download

After logging in, candidates can access the KARTET Result 2025 PDF and eligibility certificate from the dashboard. It is recommended to download and store a copy, as it will be required during recruitment and document verification.

How To Check KARTET Result 2025

  1. Visit schooleducation.kar.nic.in
  2. Click on “KARTET Result 2025”
  3. Enter Application Number and Date of Birth
  4. Submit details to view the result
  5. Download the scorecard and certificate
  6. Helpline numbers: 080-22228805, 22483140, 22483145
  7. KARTET Paper 1 & 2 Toppers List 2025

The toppers list highlights candidates who secured the highest marks in Paper 1 (Classes 1–5) and Paper 2 (Classes 6–8). It reflects strong preparation and helps future aspirants understand the exam’s difficulty level.

Details To Check On KARTET Scorecard

Candidates should verify:

  1. Name
  2. Application and roll number
  3. Paper appeared
  4. Marks obtained
  5. Qualifying status

Any discrepancies should be reported immediately.

KARTET 2025 Qualifying Marks

Out of 150 marks, the qualifying criteria are:

General: 60% (90 marks)

OBC / SC / ST / Category-I / PwD: 55% (82 marks)

KARTET Selection Process 2025

Clearing KARTET confirms eligibility but does not guarantee appointment. Qualified candidates must apply separately for recruitment notifications, where selection may include written exams, merit lists, or interviews.

KARTET Qualifying Certificate 2025

The KARTET scorecard and eligibility certificate have been issued along with the results. The certificate serves as proof of eligibility and is valid for a lifetime, as per state norms.

What’s Next After KARTET Result 2025

Upcoming GPSTR Recruitment: Nearly 11,000 teacher posts expected in 2026

HSTR Preparation: Paper II qualifiers should begin early preparation

Private School Opportunities: KARTET-qualified candidates often receive better salary offers in leading private schools

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 5:09 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

KARTET Result 2025 Released; Here’s How To Download Karnataka TET PDF

