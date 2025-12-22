UPSC Combined Medical Services Result 2025 Released: How To Check Name, Rank, Download The Result PDF And Next Steps

UPSC CMS Result 2025 has been declared today, December 22, by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2025 can now check their name, rank and selection status by downloading the final result PDF.

The final result has been prepared based on candidates’ performance in the written examination held on July 20, 2025, followed by the Personality Test (Part II) conducted between October and December 2025.

UPSC CMS Result 2025: Category-wise Selection Details

UPSC has recommended candidates for appointment under two major categories.

Category I: Medical Officers (General Duty) – Central Health Service

A total of 363 candidates have been recommended in Category I.

General: 162 (including 9 PwBD)

EWS: 43

OBC: 75 + 2 PwBD

SC: 57 + 1 PwBD

ST: 21 + 2 PwBD

Category II: Other Medical Posts

For Category II, 449 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the following posts:

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in Railways

General Duty Medical Officer in NDMC

General Duty Medical Officer Grade II in MCD

Category-wise breakup:

General: 182 (including 10 PwBD)

EWS: 49 + 1 PwBD

OBC: 113 + 6 PwBD

SC: 70 + 1 PwBD

ST: 27

How to Check UPSC CMS Result 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the result:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on the link for UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination Result 2025 Open the result PDF Search your roll number or name Download and save the PDF for future reference

Important Notice for Selected Candidates

UPSC has clarified that appointment offers will be issued only after verification of original documents.

Provisional candidates must submit all required documents within six months from December 22, 2025

Failure to do so will result in cancellation of candidature

Final service allotment will depend on rank, preferences, vacancy position and eligibility verification

What’s Next After UPSC CMS Result 2025?

Appointments will be made strictly based on the number of vacancies available, candidates’ rank order, and completion of all pre-appointment formalities, as stated in the official notification.

Candidates are advised to regularly check upsc.gov.in for further updates regarding document verification and appointment letters.

