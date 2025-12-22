LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Education > UPSC Combined Medical Services Result 2025 Released: How To Check Name, Rank, Download The Result PDF And Next Steps

UPSC Combined Medical Services Result 2025 Released: How To Check Name, Rank, Download The Result PDF And Next Steps

UPSC has declared the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Result 2025 at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can check their name and rank in the final merit list PDF. A total of 812 candidates have been recommended across two categories.

UPSC CMS Result 2025 has been declared today. (Photo: Canva)
UPSC CMS Result 2025 has been declared today. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 22, 2025 20:38:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UPSC Combined Medical Services Result 2025 Released: How To Check Name, Rank, Download The Result PDF And Next Steps

UPSC CMS Result 2025 has been declared today, December 22, by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on its official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Combined Medical Services (CMS) Examination 2025 can now check their name, rank and selection status by downloading the final result PDF.

You Might Be Interested In

The final result has been prepared based on candidates’ performance in the written examination held on July 20, 2025, followed by the Personality Test (Part II) conducted between October and December 2025.

UPSC CMS Result 2025: Category-wise Selection Details

UPSC has recommended candidates for appointment under two major categories.

You Might Be Interested In

Category I: Medical Officers (General Duty) – Central Health Service

A total of 363 candidates have been recommended in Category I.

  • General: 162 (including 9 PwBD)

  • EWS: 43

  • OBC: 75 + 2 PwBD

  • SC: 57 + 1 PwBD

  • ST: 21 + 2 PwBD

Category II: Other Medical Posts

For Category II, 449 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the following posts:

  • Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in Railways

  • General Duty Medical Officer in NDMC

  • General Duty Medical Officer Grade II in MCD

Category-wise breakup:

  • General: 182 (including 10 PwBD)

  • EWS: 49 + 1 PwBD

  • OBC: 113 + 6 PwBD

  • SC: 70 + 1 PwBD

  • ST: 27

How to Check UPSC CMS Result 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download the result:

  1. Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

  2. Click on the link for UPSC Combined Medical Services Examination Result 2025

  3. Open the result PDF

  4. Search your roll number or name

  5. Download and save the PDF for future reference

Important Notice for Selected Candidates

UPSC has clarified that appointment offers will be issued only after verification of original documents.

  • Provisional candidates must submit all required documents within six months from December 22, 2025

  • Failure to do so will result in cancellation of candidature

  • Final service allotment will depend on rank, preferences, vacancy position and eligibility verification

What’s Next After UPSC CMS Result 2025?

Appointments will be made strictly based on the number of vacancies available, candidates’ rank order, and completion of all pre-appointment formalities, as stated in the official notification.

Candidates are advised to regularly check upsc.gov.in for further updates regarding document verification and appointment letters.

ALSO READ: CAT 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon: How And Where To Download Your Scorecard, All Details Inside

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 8:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: CMS Result 2025upscUPSC CMS Result 2025UPSC Combined Medical Services Result

RELATED News

AI Opens New Dimensions in Mathematical Cosmology: IPS Academy Inaugurates IKS Cell

Nature’s Nirvana 2025: A Mesmerizing Celebration of Art, Values, and Environmental Harmony at White Lotus International School

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Declared At ssc.gov.in For 14,582 Vacancies; Direct Link To Download Scorecard, Merit List For JSO, SI Grade-II And Other Posts

CAT 2025 Result OUT Soon: IIM Kozhikode To Release Final Answer Key Today, Check Latest Official CAT Result Date | Direct Link

Meghalaya State Skill Development Society Signs MoU with Accel Skill Edutech to Enable Overseas Employment Opportunities for Youth

LATEST NEWS

‘Where Is Zendaya?’ Ask Curious Fans As Christopher Nolan Finally Drops The Odyssey Trailer, Check Second Trailer Release Date Here

Diplomatic Tensions On Rise As Bangladesh High Commission In New Delhi Suspends Visa Services Following Threats During Protest

Pakistan Cracks Down On Beggars As Saudi Arabia, UAE Deport Thousands, Here’s Why They Are Being Blocked From Flying Abroad

UPSC Combined Medical Services Result 2025 Released: How To Check Name, Rank, Download The Result PDF And Next Steps

‘India’s Attitude During The Game Was…’ Sarfaraz Ahmed Labels U-19 Team’s Gestures During Asia Cup ‘Unethical’

15 Years After Fukushima, Japan Prepares To Restart World’s Biggest Nuclear Plant: Here’s What We Know

Lava Probuds Wave 931 FINALLY Launched With ANC Support And 41 Hours Playback At Just Rs….

Planning To Visit China? Online Visa Application Launched For Indians, Here’s How You Can Apply, Explained In Easy Steps

H-1B & H-4 Applicants Alert: Why Is US Tightening Screening And Expanding Social Media Checks? How Will It Impact Stranded Indians ? Explained

Karikaada’s Romantic First Single “Kabbinjalle” Launched — A Pan‑India Musical Push from Riddhi Entertainments

UPSC Combined Medical Services Result 2025 Released: How To Check Name, Rank, Download The Result PDF And Next Steps

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UPSC Combined Medical Services Result 2025 Released: How To Check Name, Rank, Download The Result PDF And Next Steps

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UPSC Combined Medical Services Result 2025 Released: How To Check Name, Rank, Download The Result PDF And Next Steps
UPSC Combined Medical Services Result 2025 Released: How To Check Name, Rank, Download The Result PDF And Next Steps
UPSC Combined Medical Services Result 2025 Released: How To Check Name, Rank, Download The Result PDF And Next Steps
UPSC Combined Medical Services Result 2025 Released: How To Check Name, Rank, Download The Result PDF And Next Steps

QUICK LINKS