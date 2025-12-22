CAT 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon: How And Where To Download Your Scorecard, All Details Inside

The CAT 2025 results are soon to be announced on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, thus putting an end to the long wait of more than 2.5 lakhs of MBA aspirants in the country. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Kozhikode) has already released the final answer key of the CAT examination this year, thereby hinting at the upcoming announcement of the CAT results.

Once declared, the candidates can download their score cards for CAT 2025, which play a significant role in the admission process of IIM and other top management institutes.

CAT Result Date: What We Know So Far

There is no official announcement regarding the date of IIM Kozhikode’s CAT Result 2025, but as per trends, the result will be released in late December 2025 or early January 2026.

It may be remembered that the results of the CAT exam last year had been announced on December 19. According to experts, a similar pattern might be expected to be followed in the current year.

How to Download CAT 2025 Score Card Online

The interested candidates can follow these steps below to access their CAT 2025 results once the link for downloading is activated:

See the official website – www.iimcat.ac

Click on the link called “CAT 2025 Result / Scorecard” present on the homepage

Log in using your User ID and Password

Proceed to Scorecard tab

Save the PDF download link for the CAT 2025 Scorecard

Those who may have forgotten their login credentials can make use of the “Forgot Password” option that is available on the same portal.

Elements Contained in the CAT 2025 Scorecard

The CAT 2025 scorecard will feature:

Section-wise scores

Total marks

Percentiles

Candidate details

These scores have a pivotal role in short-listing candidates for interviews in IIMs and other participating institutions for MBA admissions.

CAT 2025 Exam Details

CAT 2025 exam was held on November 30, 2025, in 170 cities in India through 339 exam centers. Duration of the exam was 120 minutes, where each section has a separate allocation of 40 minutes.

Exam Sections

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Quantitative Ability (QA)

Around 2.58 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams this year.

CAT 2025 Answer Key and Objections

Key Highlights

Provisional answer keys were released on December 4, 2025, while the objection window is scheduled to start on December 8 and close on December 10, 2025.

Total objections received: 187

Objections accepted: 1

Objections evaluated by expert panels in 3 sections & 3 shifts

After the review process, the final answer key was made available on the 17th of December, 2025, marking the beginning of the declaration of results.

After announcement, aspirants will be able to see their results only on iimcat.ac.in. A direct result link will be enabled on the home page.

What’s Next for Aspirants?

After announcement of CAT 2025 results, IIMs & other B-schools would initiate process for short-listing candidates for GD, WAT, and PI rounds. Aspirants would be advised to keep checking the website for admissions.

