LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion bangladesh niddhi ageral viral video asim munir india vs pakistan Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion bangladesh niddhi ageral viral video asim munir india vs pakistan Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion bangladesh niddhi ageral viral video asim munir india vs pakistan Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion bangladesh niddhi ageral viral video asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion bangladesh niddhi ageral viral video asim munir india vs pakistan Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion bangladesh niddhi ageral viral video asim munir india vs pakistan Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion bangladesh niddhi ageral viral video asim munir india vs pakistan Bangladesh violence donald trump bangladesh elections Car Bomb Explosion bangladesh niddhi ageral viral video asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Education > CAT 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon: How And Where To Download Your Scorecard, All Details Inside

CAT 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon: How And Where To Download Your Scorecard, All Details Inside

CAT 2025 results are expected to be announced soon on iimcat.ac.in. Candidates can download their scorecards online using login credentials. The scorecard will include section-wise scores, overall marks and percentiles for MBA admissions.

CAT 2025 results are expected to be announced soon on iimcat.ac.in. (Photo: Canva)
CAT 2025 results are expected to be announced soon on iimcat.ac.in. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: December 22, 2025 16:14:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CAT 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon: How And Where To Download Your Scorecard, All Details Inside

The CAT 2025 results are soon to be announced on the official website, iimcat.ac.in, thus putting an end to the long wait of more than 2.5 lakhs of MBA aspirants in the country. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM Kozhikode) has already released the final answer key of the CAT examination this year, thereby hinting at the upcoming announcement of the CAT results.

You Might Be Interested In

Once declared, the candidates can download their score cards for CAT 2025, which play a significant role in the admission process of IIM and other top management institutes.

CAT Result Date: What We Know So Far

There is no official announcement regarding the date of IIM Kozhikode’s CAT Result 2025, but as per trends, the result will be released in late December 2025 or early January 2026.

You Might Be Interested In

It may be remembered that the results of the CAT exam last year had been announced on December 19. According to experts, a similar pattern might be expected to be followed in the current year.

How to Download CAT 2025 Score Card Online

The interested candidates can follow these steps below to access their CAT 2025 results once the link for downloading is activated:

See the official website – www.iimcat.ac

Click on the link called “CAT 2025 Result / Scorecard” present on the homepage

Log in using your User ID and Password

Proceed to Scorecard tab

Save the PDF download link for the CAT 2025 Scorecard

Those who may have forgotten their login credentials can make use of the “Forgot Password” option that is available on the same portal.

Elements Contained in the CAT 2025 Scorecard

The CAT 2025 scorecard will feature:

Section-wise scores

Total marks

Percentiles

Candidate details

These scores have a pivotal role in short-listing candidates for interviews in IIMs and other participating institutions for MBA admissions.

CAT 2025 Exam Details

CAT 2025 exam was held on November 30, 2025, in 170 cities in India through 339 exam centers. Duration of the exam was 120 minutes, where each section has a separate allocation of 40 minutes.

Exam Sections

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Quantitative Ability (QA)

Around 2.58 lakh candidates had appeared for the exams this year.

CAT 2025 Answer Key and Objections

Key Highlights

Provisional answer keys were released on December 4, 2025, while the objection window is scheduled to start on December 8 and close on December 10, 2025.

Total objections received: 187

Objections accepted: 1

Objections evaluated by expert panels in 3 sections & 3 shifts

After the review process, the final answer key was made available on the 17th of December, 2025, marking the beginning of the declaration of results.

After announcement, aspirants will be able to see their results only on iimcat.ac.in. A direct result link will be enabled on the home page.

What’s Next for Aspirants?

After announcement of CAT 2025 results, IIMs & other B-schools would initiate process for short-listing candidates for GD, WAT, and PI rounds. Aspirants would be advised to keep checking the website for admissions.

ALSO READ: CAT 2025 Result OUT Soon: IIM Kozhikode To Release Final Answer Key Today, Check Latest Official CAT Result Date | Direct Link

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 4:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: CAT 2025CAT 2025 ResultCAT 2025 scorecardCAT result date 2025

RELATED News

Nature’s Nirvana 2025: A Mesmerizing Celebration of Art, Values, and Environmental Harmony at White Lotus International School

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025 Declared At ssc.gov.in For 14,582 Vacancies; Direct Link To Download Scorecard, Merit List For JSO, SI Grade-II And Other Posts

CAT 2025 Result OUT Soon: IIM Kozhikode To Release Final Answer Key Today, Check Latest Official CAT Result Date | Direct Link

Meghalaya State Skill Development Society Signs MoU with Accel Skill Edutech to Enable Overseas Employment Opportunities for Youth

IIM Calcutta opens admissions to 16th batch of Advanced Programme for Marketing and Sales Professionals: A Transformative Journey to C-Suite Roles

LATEST NEWS

‘I Am Very Happy’: After SMAT Glory And T20 World Cup Selection, Ishan Kishan To Captain Jharkhand For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

Pakistan And Bangladesh May Move Toward Mutual Defence Agreement, Here’s Why India Needs To Worry As Deal Gains Momentum

Shimla Shocker: Doctor Assaults Patient At IGMC | Watch Viral Video

‘Desh ke andar do namune hai’: Yogi Adityanath Targets Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav Over Codeine Syrup Case

CAT 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon: How And Where To Download Your Scorecard, All Details Inside

Pakistan’s U-19 Team Gets Brutally Trolled For Dancing To Banned ‘Dhurandhar’ Song After Winning Asia Cup: ‘Why Are They Walking, Breathing Indian?’

Another Obscene MMS leaked: Why So Many MMS Are Getting Leaked, Tips To Keep Your Private Moments Safe

‘Sorry Mummy Papa’: Engineering Girl Commits Suicide, Note Reflects Exam Stress, Family Expectations And Guilt

Dhurandhar Makes Dhoom in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Starrer Becomes Most Pirated Film With Over 2 Million Downloads Despite Ban

After Shocking T20 WC 2026 Snub, When Will Shubman Gill Return To Action? Star Batter To Play His Next On…

CAT 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon: How And Where To Download Your Scorecard, All Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CAT 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon: How And Where To Download Your Scorecard, All Details Inside

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CAT 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon: How And Where To Download Your Scorecard, All Details Inside
CAT 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon: How And Where To Download Your Scorecard, All Details Inside
CAT 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon: How And Where To Download Your Scorecard, All Details Inside
CAT 2025 Results To Be Declared Soon: How And Where To Download Your Scorecard, All Details Inside

QUICK LINKS